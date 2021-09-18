Tennessee soccer (7-1, 0-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the season, 3-1 at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2, 1-0 SEC) in its SEC opener. The program record for holding their opponents scoreless ended at 633 consecutive minutes.
Freshman Claire Rain picked up her first collegiate goal in the 59th minute, and it would be Tennessee’s only goal for the night. Rain became the 12th different Vol to find the net this season.
Prior to the season, Arkansas tied for first in SEC preseason rankings. Arkansas’ three goals of the night would come from Louisville transfer Jessica De Filippo, Anna Podojil and Parker Goins.
The first half was less than ideal for Tennessee. The Razorbacks would score in the fourth minute, courtesy of De Filippo. The second goal came in the 24th minute after the ball entered at an awkward angle through the hands of Tennessee goalkeeper Lindsey Romig.
Tennessee had some shots but just couldn’t put the ball in the net. Tennessee ended the first half with five shots compared to Arkansas’ eight.
The second half didn’t go much better for the Lady Vols. Arkansas found the net right out of the gate.
After several fouls and physicality, Claire Rain found the net for the Lady Vols in the 59th minute. Tennessee was able to get nine shots while Arkansas recorded eight shots. Tennessee ended the game with 14 shots with five of those on goal, while Arkansas ended with 16 shots with 10 on goal. Both teams had four corner kicks each.
Penalties piled up throughout the contest. The Lady Vols bench was given a yellow in the 30th minute, and Arkansas would get their first yellow in the 54th minute after a physical play.
There was an altercation between assistant coaches, resulting in a yellow on Tennessee. Tennessee would gain more yellow cards throughout the night until Tennessee head coach Brian Pensky was given a red card and ejected in the 73rd minute.
In total there were seven yellow cards and one red card given. Tennessee finished the game with eight fouls while Arkansas finished at 15.
The Lady Vols’ next matchup will be at home against No. 12 Auburn on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m.