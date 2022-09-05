Tennessee women’s soccer (2-2-1) delivered its most complete performance of the season on Sunday night.
After a series of rough starts to begin the season, sophomores Jordan Fusco and Taylor Huff had the Lady Vols rolling out of the gates with two goals within the first four minutes of the game.
Fusco kicked things off with her first goal of the season, shortly followed by Huff just 38 seconds later in Tennessee’s 7-0 victory over Tennessee Tech (1-3-2).
Following a disappointing first half in last weeks contest against Bowling Green, head coach Joe Kirt has talked about a standard for his team that has yet to be met.
"We talked about it before the game asking, 'Which team is going to show up (tonight) and what are you guys going to hold yourself to,'” Kirt said. “'Are we going to be the first half team from Wednesday or the second half?' And today it was the second half. They were focused and ready to go from the first five minutes and they were dialed in."
It was a game of many firsts for Tennessee beginning with Fusco’s goal. In the 26th minute, fifth-year senior Abbey Burdette found the back of the net for the first time this season off a Claudia Dipasupil corner kick, setting the score at 3-0 in the Lady Vols favor.
Just three minutes later, redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas scored Tennessee’s final goal of the half, putting them up 4-0. The goal solidified her place at third in the all-time goals list, breaking a tie between her and VFL Laura Lauter Smith. Thomas is off to a fiery start to the season, scoring at least one goal in each of her last four games.
In the second half, Fusco once again opened the half with her second goal of the game from 22-yards out in the 53rd minute to set the score at 5-0.
“It (the goals) felt so good,” Fusco said. “I think my shots the last 2 games have been a little off, so it was good to finally to calm and place them right.”
The final two goals for the Vols were also firsts. Three minutes after Fusco’s goal, Mackenzie George punched in a header off a cross from Maria Nelson for her first goal off the season. In the 74th minute, freshman Macaira Midgley scored her first collegiate goal to set the score at 7-0.
The Lady Vols are starting to hit their stride at the right time as SEC play looms. Each game has looked like a step forward as the program works out the kinks that come with a coaching change.
“Everything that we’ve been doing has been according to plan,” Kirt said. “We’ve talked about getting better every game in all areas on and off the field. The results from the first few games weren’t we wanted them to be, but overall the process has been really consistent.”
Tennessee has two games before SEC action begins. The Lady Vols will look to continue their win streak on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST versus Kennesaw State at Regal Soccer Stadium.
