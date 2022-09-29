Tennessee women’s soccer takes on No. 13 Ole Miss Friday night as Joe Kirt’s side aims to finally knock off a ranked opponent.
The Lady Vols are coming off an important away win against Kentucky, beating them 4-1. A brace from freshman Kameron Simmonds and Jadia Thomas’ 34th career goals gave Tennessee all three points.
Thomas’ goals saw her become second in Tennessee’s all-time goal scorer list. She climbs above Hannah Wilkinson and now sets her sights on No. 1 Kylee Rossi, who she trails behind by nine goals.
"This was a very good performance today from our team – great attitude and approach to the second game of the weekend,” head coach Joe Kirt said after Sunday's win. “All of our lines were committed to defending and competed well for 90 minutes. They took pride in their defending, and as a result, limited quality scoring opportunities for Kentucky.”
The Lady Vols will be keen to get a victory over a top-25 opponent after failing to do so this season. The SEC preseason favorites have failed to deliver against big teams so far this season, with the Lady Vols losing to three top-25 teams including a 4-2 loss to No. 6 Alabama last Thursday night.
Tennessee has now been unranked for over a month after dropping outside the Top-25 after a 3-2 loss to No. 5 Duke at the end of August. The Lady Vols have threatened to push back into the rankings, especially after a perfect start to September which included a five-game win streak and four clean sheets.
However, the loss to Alabama damaged Tennessee's chances, who must begin the climb again. Though after a win against Kentucky, Ole Miss provides the Lady Vols with the perfect chance to ignite the team with spirit. Potentially beginning a run that can fuel the team throughout the remainder of SEC play and hopefully a successful SEC tournament.
The Rebels are coming off a 1-0 win at Auburn last Sunday afternoon and have started SEC play 3-0 for the first time in program history. Ole Miss is currently undefeated throughout the season with a program-best record and is on a three-game winning streak including wins at Kentucky and against Florida.
The two sides met last season in the SEC tournament semi-final with the Lady Vols coming out victorious 3-2 and ultimately going on to win the tournament. Thomas scored two goals in that game but it was an own goal in the 85th minute that gave Tennessee the win and ended The Rebels' season.
The Lady Vols have had the upper hand against Ole Miss over the years with Tennessee winning the last four matches and having never lost in Oxford, but this will be an intriguing contest with the two of the countries' best attacks and defenses facing off.
Ole Miss currently has the best defense in the country, with the Rebels only allowing three goals this season and keeping eight clean sheets. However, the Tennessee attack led by Jaida Thomas has been unstoppable at times with the Lady Vols scoring 33 goals in just ten games and Thomas scoring nine of these.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m ET at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium and can be watched on SEC Network +.
