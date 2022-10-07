Taylor Huff’s goal in the 56th minute broke the seal for the nation’s fifth highest scoring offense in the Lady Vols’ 2-0 win over the Missouri Tigers on Thursday.
After being locked in a 0-0 tie, Huff redirected a cross from Claudia Dipasupil with a header past Missouri goalie Bella Hollenbach to the bottom right corner, giving the Lady Vols a 1-0 lead.
“We knew they were going to drop off a little bit, so we just had to be patient,” Huff said. “In the first half, we did see a lot of lost balls, so we knew in the second half that we had to be patient with the ball and the gaps would open up. So, for me it was just opening up space for the forwards to get the entry ball and then getting underneath it.”
The win marks Tennessee’s third straight since losing to No. 4 Alabama. The No. 19 Lady Vols (8-3-1, 4-1 SEC) keep their sixth clean sheet of the season and sit atop the SEC East as they build momentum heading into the final stretch of their schedule and the postseason.
“We knew coming in that Missouri is a solid team,” associate coach Jonathan Morgan said. “They’re super well organized and very well coached. Every game that they have played has been similar where they’ve got numbers behind the ball and made it difficult to play.
“Our kids handled it really well and managed it the way we talked about. All in all, it’s a good performance and a good result against a very good team and it gives us a lot confidence going into Sunday.”
The Tigers (4-5-2, 1-2-1 SEC) have held a good defense all year, allowing just 13 goals heading into the matchup and it showed tonight. Tennessee jumped out the gates with high tempo with opportunities to score, but Missouri was not letting much past them.
After Huff finally broke through, the Tigers had a few chances to even things up, but Lindsey Romig had other plans.
Romig had four key saves down the stretch. Her impressive reach was highlighted when Megan Oduyoye sent a rocket from outside the box headed for the top of the goal to which Romig jumped and stretched with one hand to send it over the goal.
Thomas then added some insurance in the 87th minute for Tennessee doing what she does best: tracking the ball. Mackenzie George dribbled past a defender from the corner and sent a shot that was touched in by Thomas to put the Lady Vols in firm position leading 2-0.
“(Jaida’s scoring ability) is awesome,” Morgan said. “It doesn’t always have to be a great cross, it doesn’t have to be her beating two players. She just has these instincts on where to be. The majority of her goals are scored from eight yards away and that’s a real skill to just be able to anticipate where balls could end up and she just gets herself in the right spots.”
The goal kept her as the SEC’s leader with 11 after Alabama’s Riley Mattingly Parker reached 10 just a few hours earlier.
The clock hit zeroes shortly after, and the Lady Vols earned a hard-fought win at Regal Stadium. Tennessee will head back out on the road to Athens, where they will face Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST on Sunday.
