Lady Vols soccer opened their 2023 season with a 4-1 win over Cal on Thursday, with six transfer players and five freshmen making their debuts for Tennessee.
Both the new players and veterans contributed to the attacking play for Tennessee, with two freshmen and two upperclassmen scoring the four goals. In goal, redshirt freshman Abigail Reisz continues to make a push to be the full-time replacement for former goalkeeper Lindsey Romig.
One of the major transfer portal acquisitions for the Lady Vols was junior defender Sheridan Michel. After starting a total of 38 games across two seasons for the Sooners, Michel looks to provide experience to a Tennessee defense which was at times inconsistent a year ago.
Michel played 88 minutes against the Golden Bears on Thursday, preventing the Cal attackers from creating high-danger chances near the Tennessee goal. She made up the center back tandem alongside senior Lawson Renie and worked well together throughout the game.
“(Michel) can play,” head coach Joe Kirt said. “She knows what it is like to be in the trenches. Both her and Lawson (Renie) held it down.”
Playing as a full back, freshman Linette Hofmann provided both offensive and defensive ability for Tennessee. Her main contribution to the attacking phases was a cross into the six-yard box to Maria Nelson, who converted the opportunity to give the Lady Vols a 2-0 advantage.
Penn transfer Sizzy Lawton tallied one assist in 41 minutes of play, making a lateral pass to freshman forward Sarah Greiner for the fourth and final Tennessee goal of the game. Both Lawton and Greiner provided quality attacking play in their minutes.
Freshman attacker Kate Runyon made her debut for the Lady Vols on Thursday, starting and playing 48 minutes as the center forward. Runyon’s efforts were rewarded with a first-half goal, which gave Tennessee its first goal of the new campaign.
Runyon was shown the yellow card in the second half for a late challenge on a Cal defender, but Kirt still believes her debut was a successful one.
“She scored a great goal, and her fight and work out of possession is huge,” Kirt said.
As a freshman transitioning into the college game, Runyon has faced some challenges adjusting. She has relied on junior midfielder Jordan Fusco to help her.
“I have looked up a lot to Jordan (Fusco),” Runyon said. “She has been great since I got here helping me, encouraging me and teaching me.”
In goal, Reisz made her debut for the Lady Vols, playing the second half. Although she did allow the only goal conceded by Tennessee, she also made the Lady Vols’ only save of the contest.
One of the main questions heading into the 2023 season was in goal for Tennessee. Last year’s first-choice goalkeeper Romig graduated following the 2022 season, and both Reisz and sophomore goalkeeper Ally Zazzara split time between the posts. Kirt believes that both players performed well on Thursday.
"I thought both of them did well protecting the space behind the line and helping us bring a little bit of calm,” Kirt said.
The competition for places in the Lady Vol eleven continues on Sunday afternoon against Lipscomb.
