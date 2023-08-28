Expectations are high for Tennessee soccer once again as head coach Joe Kirt enters his second season with a wealth of talent in all positions.
The Lady Vols have already started the season on the right foot, winning its first three games. With the bulk of the season still to go, including all of SEC play, Tennessee will need to continue its current form to find success.
The Lady Vols have plenty of attacking talent on their team. After scoring 13 goals a season ago, Jaida Thomas returns for her senior season. Thomas did not play in the first three games of the season due to injury, but she is expected to return and provide goal-scoring ability just as she did last year.
“There is no substitute for experience, and (Thomas) has done it,” Kirt said. “She has done it for three years. We have someone that has the confidence and belief and instills confidence in the players around her. If they can put her in good spots with entry balls, she will put them away. She is a big part of our team right down the middle.”
In her absence, freshman striker Kate Runyon has started each of the first three games of the season. Her goal against Cal provided the initial spark that led Tennessee to a 4-1 win over the Golden Bears. She also provided a physical presence to the attacking play during her minutes.
The most high-profile player for the Lady Vols is Kameron Simmonds. Simmonds returns from playing for Jamaica in the Women’s World Cup and already has four goals to her name. Simmonds provides both creativity and physicality to Tennessee.
“Playing with Jamaica over the last months, her physical game has been great,” Kirt said after Tennessee’s win over ETSU. “It’s a combination of her physical maturity and her decision-making.”
Defensively, the Lady Vols have added Oklahoma transfer Sheridan Michel to their roster. Michel has played over 80 minutes in each of the first three games for Tennessee. She has formed a strong center-back pairing with Lawson Renie, and the pair have developed solid chemistry over the first three games of the season.
In goal, Ally Zazzara and Abby Reisz have split time, both seeking to be the replacement for last year’s starting goalkeeper Lindsey Romig. Through three games, both have played three halves, with each player allowing one goal.
Kirt is still not ready to name a long-term starter between the posts.
“For all positions, it is a competitive battle for who is going to win a job,” Kirt said. “We have a lot of players right now that have earned playing time, and it is no different in the goalkeeper position. Everything has to be earned here, and our players have done a great job competing.”
A season ago, Tennessee split the SEC East division with South Carolina but lost to Georgia in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. The Lady Vols lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament at home to Xavier in extra time.
This year, the Lady Vols look one step further, winning the division outright and progressing further in the SEC and NCAA tournaments. The team has the talent to do so but will need to live up to their expectation to find success.
