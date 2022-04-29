Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White did not have to look far to find a new head soccer coach.
Four days after Florida State officials announced their hiring of Brian Pensky, White went in-house and promoted longtime assistant Joe Kirt to be Tennessee’s fourth head soccer coach.
“When I met with the student-athletes in our soccer program earlier this week, I asked what characteristics they valued in their next head coach,” White said in a press release. “They talked about a leader who cares about their development beyond just athletics, someone who promotes a family-oriented culture, someone who empowers them to be themselves genuinely and someone who not only listens but truly hears.”
“After examining several quality candidates, it became increasingly apparent that we already had the perfect fit right here in current associate head coach Joe Kirt.”
Kirt has been an assistant coach with Tennessee since 2007. Over his tenure, he helped guide the Lady Vols to two SEC Tournament championships, two SEC Eastern Division championships and seven NCAA Tournament appearances. Tennessee has produced nine All-Americans and 33 All-SEC selections during Kirt’s 15 seasons on Rocky Top.
Most recently, Kirt was a key part of the staff that guided the Lady Volsto their second straight SEC Eastern Division championship in 2021. Tennessee shutout top-seeded Arkansas in the SEC Tournament final, its first SEC Championship since 2008. The Lady Vols advanced in the NCAA Tournament to the Round of 16, and finished with a record of 20-3-0 — the highest winning team in program history.
Following the season, Tennessee's coaching staff was named Southeast Region Staff of the Year by United Soccer Coaches.
“Joe has been an integral part of building Tennessee soccer into a championship-caliber program, and we're going to support it at a level that matches those championship ambitions,” White said. “We can't wait to watch Tennessee soccer rise to new heights and compete for SEC and NCAA titles under Joe's leadership.”
Kirt’s primary role as an assistant was to train goalkeepers and implement defensive strategy. To that end, the Lady Vols totaled a program-best 13 shutouts and set a new shutout streak record of 633 minutes, 53 seconds.
Under Kirt’s tutelage, goalkeeper Lindsey Romig earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2019 and was a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week winner.
“First, I want to thank Danny and this administration for believing in me and giving me this opportunity,” Kirt said. “I love this team and this program, and I'm so excited to see where we take it. The culture we've built here and the talent we have — with both returning and incoming players — is so special, and there's no other team I'd rather be on this journey with.”