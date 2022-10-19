Tennessee women’s soccer was coming off its most successful season in program history led by head coach Brian Pensky. On the heels of a 20-3 record, the Lady Vols took home their first SEC Championship trophy since 2008.
All was well.
Pensky had brought his program to new heights during his nine seasons with an SEC Coach of the Year award to cap it off. His contract with Tennessee was expiring at the end of the 2022 spring season, but he put any doubts to bed when he signed an extension through 2027 in late March.
All was well, or so everyone thought.
Just a month later, the news broke. Pensky was named Florida State’s head women’s soccer coach.
The Tennessee women’s soccer program had seemingly just been turned upside down.
Enter Joe Kirt, a pillar on the Vols’ sideline since 2007.
“It was extremely surprising,” Kirt said. “You know, I’d like to use the word shocked. But, you know, in this business, I don't know if you're ever shocked here, you know, because you never know, just the nature of the business that we work in.”
It was a time of much uncertainty for Kirt. Though he had been in the program for 15 years, nothing was ever certain. However, before he even worried about his job security, Kirt along with assistant Jon Morgan made sure that their players were okay.
“That was where our first thought went — making sure that they were good. And they knew that the strength and the collective force of the group and what they bring and what this program is about, it's about them,” Kirt said.
Kirt took the role of the philanthropist when his players needed him most.
While the players were trying to make sense of the situation at hand, they realized that everything they needed was already there in Kirt.
The team leaders lobbied Athletic Director Danny White for Kirt to be their next head coach.
The negotiations were short and Kirt became the next head coach for the Lady Vols just six days later.
It was now time for White to introduce the new head coach to the team. The players had speculation that it was Kirt, but no one was truly sure.
White made an opening statement in front of the anxiety-stricken faces of the team.
“It’s my honor and I’m excited to introduce your new head coach,” White said.
There was a pause that lasted a split second but must have felt like ages.
“Joe Kirt.”
The tension in the room exploded into happiness in the form of cheers, jumps and pumped fists.
The players rushed their way to the front of the room to embrace their new leader. The widest grin was left on Kirt’s face.
“There were a lot of emotions, a lot of thoughts and a lot going on,” Kirt said. “I think it was just the ability to continue helping our players reach their goals. And being someone hopefully, that they can, they can lean on for help when they need it and know that we're going to do everything we can to support them.”
All was well again. Now, Kirt has been in the process of adjusting to the role and putting his players in the best place to succeed.
His Lady Vols are nearing the end of their season and look on their way to win the SEC East yet again.
Despite the success, the 2022 season hasn’t come without its difficulties — opening the season 0-2-1 — against ranked opponents.
In the final game of that stretch, the Lady Vols lead No. 5 Duke 2-0 halfway through the second half. Duke then scored three goals in 11 minutes and let the game get away.
Unlike the goalkeeper that he was during his playing days, Kirt has learned as a coach that he must nail the problems before they even get there. He doesn’t have to make the save but has to do his best to prevent the need of saving.
“We are trying to take that same approach of how proactive can we be in terms of staying ahead of things and not chasing in putting out fires but making sure we're prepared to make sure they don't start,” Kirt said.
Since then, Kirt is 9-1-1 as a head coach.
“We are trying to always be conscious and aware of what's next and make sure that we're not getting off course,” Kirt said.
When Pensky resigned, many saw it as a step back.
Kirt has other plans.
Instead of trying to enforce his ideology on the team, Kirt is focused on getting the best out of each and every one of his players.
“It hasn't ever been about changing our identity,” he said. “I think it's really just been about that of finding new ways for us to — not even new — but just adding on and continuing that cumulative effect of our player’s knowledge and understanding and giving them more solutions to solve questions, and you know, it's their game.”
Kirt is devoted to making Knoxville a place where Tennessee soccer is celebrated. Though he hails from Brookefield, Wisconsin, Kirt has found a home in Knoxville for the last 15 years.
In college sports, many coaches travel their way around the country seeking the next opportunity, but Kirt has stayed put.
“I’ve been so appreciative of all the people that have been so influential in our athletes’ lives and helping them be successful and value what they mean to this university,” Kirt said. “And our support staff — they're committed to our players, and the administration is committed to them. That's the place you want to be at. You want to be supported, and you want your players to be supported and they have all of that here.”
