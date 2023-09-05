Kameron Simmonds played her first minutes in the World Cup when she came off the bench against Panama in the 80th minute.
With Jamaica up a goal, manager Lorne Donaldson trusted Simmonds to help protect a 1-0 lead and earn three points that would be vital to help the nation advance to the knockout stages. The Reggae Girlz held onto the win, and after a draw against Brazil, Jamaica advanced to the knockout stages for the first time.
But just nine days after the team’s Round of 16 loss to Colombia, Simmonds was back in the orange and white, converting a penalty for the Lady Vols in a win over Cal.
“The transition hasn’t been easy because the time change was pretty significant,” Simmonds said. “It took a toll on my body for sure.”
After appearing in 16 matches for the Lady Vols and scoring four times, Simmonds is poised for a breakout sophomore year. She was named to the SEC preseason watch list ahead of this season and is eager to prove that she was chosen to the Jamaica squad for a reason.
Playing at the NCAA level is never the end goal for any player. It certainly was not for former Tennessee forward and current Jamaica captain Khadija Shaw. Shaw scored 29 goals for the Lady Vols in two seasons, earning the honor of SEC Offensive Player of the Year in the process. After a two-year stint in France playing for Bordeaux, Shaw has become a star player for Manchester City.
Simmonds has always looked up to Shaw as both a former Lady Vol and a star center forward. When they met in the Jamaican camp, Shaw showed Simmonds what life was like at the professional level.
“Since we play the same position at the nine, (Shaw) would take me through drills that she does at Manchester City,” Simmonds said. “Those were helpful because it opened me up to what the professionals do.”
For some players, mental preparation can be just as important as physical preparation. Simmonds went from playing at the college level to playing against professionals. Playing against that level of experience can be quite daunting, especially on the world stage.
But the same player who helped Simmonds with her on-field performance helped make sure she knew she belonged.
“It’s hard coming from the college level to the international level and playing defenders that have years of experience on me,” Simmonds said. “(Shaw) helped calm me down and make me remember why I’m here and why I was chosen.”
Another source of inspiration for Simmonds is her father. Gregory Simmonds played at the club and international level for a decade, playing for the Reggae Boyz in 1999.
Her father’s summer was also spent in Australia, as he wanted to support his daughter during her World Cup appearances. It was not at all out of the ordinary for him, as he had been in Kameron Simmonds’ corner since she started playing.
“From day one, he has helped me,” Simmonds said. “He invested so much time into myself and my brothers. He was at practices and games. He was my own coach that was there all the time.”
In just five games back with the Lady Vols, Simmonds has made an immediate impact. After scoring against both Cal and Lipscomb, Simmonds was named the SEC offensive player of the week. Her brace against ETSU and goal against Indiana showed that she has no signs of letting up her attacking ability throughout the season.
The rest of the team has already noticed a change in Simmonds and is excited about what it will do for the team.
“She has a presence about her and a bit more decisiveness,” Tennessee head coach Joe Kirt said. “Her maturity and confidence is massive for us going forward.”
For Simmonds, the 2023 World Cup is by no means the end of the road. Simmonds wants to play at a high level in the club game and get back to the pinnacle of the sport in future years.
No matter where her future career goes, Simmonds is still focused on her current season with the Lady Vols.
“There are a lot more eyes on me,” Simmonds said. “I do feel the pressure, but ultimately I’m just excited to continue to play for (Tennessee).”
