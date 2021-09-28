Tennessee freshman forward Taylor Huff received the SEC Freshman of the Week honors Monday after an impressive week of play.
Huff is the second Lady Vol to receive this honor this season, as teammate Jordan Fusco also received the honor in August.
In Tennessee’s match against Auburn on Thursday, Huff had the equalizer in the 95th minute to send the game into overtime, where the Lady Vols would go on to win, 2-1.
Huff came up clutch again on Sunday against Missouri, this time assisting on a goal that would tie the game in an eventual 2-1 overtime victory for the Lady Vols.
Huff currently leads the Lady Vols in goals this season, with six so far.
Huff and the rest of the Lady Vols will look to continue their success on Friday with a game against Texas A&M. The Lady Vols and Aggies will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed on SECN+.