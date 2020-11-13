The Southeastern Conference announced the All-SEC teams Thursday, and two Tennessee soccer players were named to the teams. The league’s head coaches voted and selected junior Mackenzie George to the Second Team All-SEC and redshirt freshman Jaida Thomas to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
In her second season at Tennessee, George turned in another spectacular year for the Vols. She started all eight matches and finished third on the team with 705 minutes played. Even though she did not score a goal this season, her dangerous offensive presence set up many chances for the Vols.
The Lincoln, California native notched two assists to game-winning goals against No. 10 Vanderbilt and Missouri. George displayed tremendous ball-handling ability, and was able to break away from defenders and find shots where many other forwards could not. She ranked second on the team with 20 shots this season. The second-team nod was her first career All-SEC honor.
Thomas had a breakout 2020 campaign as a redshirt freshman for the Vols. She led the team with three goals that each went down as game-winners in SEC East division play. She scored the golden goal in double overtime against No. 10 Vanderbilt, and the eventual game-winning goals versus Missouri and Florida.
The Irving, Texas native also led Tennessee in shots (21), shots on goal (12), and finished third in the SEC with a .571 shot-on-goal percentage. Additionally, Thomas was named the SEC Freshman of the Week twice this season, on Sept. 28 and Nov. 2. She continued Tennessee’s recent stretch of freshman production, being the sixth player in the past seven seasons named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.