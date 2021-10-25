Tennessee’s Mackenzie George was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week by the league offices Monday afternoon.
The senior forward scored in both of Tennessee’s games this week. Her first goal was in the Lady Vols’ loss against Vanderbilt and the second in their win over Georgia.
George’s goal against Georgia put the Lady Vols ahead 2-0 in the second half. The Lady Vols won the game 3-1. George also had an assist against Georgia.
George is the fourth Lady Vol to receive SEC accolades this season, with Taylor Huff, Jordan Fusco and Claire Rain being the others.
George will look to continue scoring on Thursday in the Lady Vols regular season finale against Kentucky at 6 p.m. EST at Regal Soccer Stadium.