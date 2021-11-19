Tennessee advanced to the NCAA Tournament Semifinal Friday afternoon with a 2-0 win over Washington State.
The semifinal appearance will be Tennessee’s first since 2018.
The Lady Vols and the Cougars played an evenly fought match all game. Tennessee produced 16 shots and 9 of those on goal, while Washington State took 17 shots with 6 on goal.
Tennessee also attempted 9 corner kicks on the day, while the Cougars attempted 4.
Both of Tennessee’s goals came in the first half, and the second half was dedicated to keeping the Cougars from scoring.
The Lady Vols’ first goal came from freshman Jordan Fusco off an assist from Mackenzie George in the 23rd minute.
Shortly after, freshman Taylor Huff gave the Lady Vols a 2-0 lead, finishing off the cross from Hannah Zaluski.
Huff’s goal brought her season total up to 10 goals.
The match was highly physical, with 21 fouls committed between the two teams. Tennessee committed 11 while Washington State committed 10.
Lindsey Romig had a big day in goal, with 6 saves, several of those coming late in the game. The shutout was Tennessee’s 13th of the season, a new single-season record.
Tennessee now shifts gears to take on the winner of Wake Forest versus Michigan, which is set to kick off Friday evening.
The Lady Vols will play their semifinal matchup Sunday at 1 p.m. EST, with a location yet to be determined.