On Tuesday morning, TopDrawerSoccer.com named Tennessee defender Wrenne French to its Team of the Week. The senior played a crucial role in Tennessee’s 1-0 shutout over No. 10 Vanderbilt.
The Franklin, Tennessee native played 92 minutes at center back for the Lady Vols defense that held the potent Commodore offense scoreless. Vanderbilt forward Haley Hopkins, their star senior who has 29 career goals, was held to just one shot in the match.
French also had an important role in the game-winning goal the Lady Vols scored in overtime. On a corner kick from Hannah Tillett, French won a head ball in the box that led to the game-winner by redshirt freshman Jaida Thomas.
French’s performance helped the Lady Vols beat their in-state rival for the first time since 2013, and it marked the program’s first win against a top-10 opponent since Oct. 21, 2018, at No. 5 Texas A&M.
Tennessee also had two honorable mentions for the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week, Thomas and sophomore goalkeeper Lindsey Romig. Thomas scored the golden goal for the Lady Vols and led the team with three shots and two shots on goal. Romig recorded two saves in her fourth-career clean sheet.
Tennessee’s next match is Friday, Oct. 2, against Georgia. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET in Athens. The match will be broadcast on SEC Network.