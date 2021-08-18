The SEC announced Wednesday that the Lady Vols soccer team had four players named to the Southeastern Conference Preseason Watchlist.
Seniors Wrenne French and Mackenzie George, junior Lindsey Romig and redshirt-sophomore Jaida Thomas were all named to the watchlist.
French goes into the season as the most experienced player on the team, with 5,065 minutes and 54 starts in her five years with the Lady Vols. French started every game for the Lady Vols in the 2020-21 season, and lead the team’s defense to four shutouts on the season.
George goes into her senior year after putting up four goals and four assists in the 2020-21 season. George was named to the 2020 All-SEC Second team and ranked second in goals scored for the team.
Romig spent 1,192 minutes in goal last season, recording five shutouts and 62 saves. Romig earned the SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor twice last season.
Thomas goes into her sophomore season having led the SEC with 12 goals scored last season. Thomas earned the SEC Freshman of the Week honor four times and was named to the 2020 SEC All-Freshman team.
The Lady Vols kickoff their regular season Thursday at 7 p.m. ET in Regal Soccer Stadium against Florida Gulf Coast University. The game will be streaming on SECN+.