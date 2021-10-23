The No. 10 Tennessee soccer team (13-2-0) hosts Georgia (11-3-2) on Sunday in a critical match that will help decide the SEC East.
Georgia is tied for first place in the division with 10 points, while Tennessee is in second place with 9 points
The Lady Vols are coming off a 1-2 OT loss to Vanderbilt, while Georgia is coming off a 4-3 win against Florida. Sunday's match will be the 28th all-time meeting between Georgia and Tennessee.
The Volunteers have some playmakers to keep an eye on. Claudia Dipasupil leads the team with 20 points. Taylor Huff, who has been a breakout star for UT, has earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors twice this season. Redshirt sophomore Jaida Thomas has also been a key player for the Vols this season with three game-winners.
The Bulldogs also have their own playmakers to watch out for. The trio of graduate forward Mollie Belisle (15), senior midfielder Dani Murguia (9), and freshman forward Danielle Lewin (7) rank first nationally among trios with 31 total goals, one ahead of second-place BYU (29). Mollie Belisle is ranked first nationally with 15 goals and fourth in points with 33.
After the Vanderbilt game, Tennessee is up to 39 goals and 310 shots on the season — 144 on goal — with an average of 20.7 shots per game. The Vols trail only Geogia (21.3) in that category.
Tennessee has continuously been dominant on the defensive side. While they only have 49 saves, the Lady Vols have limited their opponents to 134 shots across 15 games, with difficulty being ramped up since the start of SEC play. Tennessee has allowed the fewest goals in the SEC (9) and has recorded the most shutouts (9) this season.
The one area Tennessee lacks is in the fouls, with 156 compared to Georgia’s 132.
Georgia reached double-digit wins for the first time in head coach Billy Lesesne's tenure, as well as guaranteed a .500+ season for the second time in three years. This season's 11 wins are the most for Georgia since 2013, when the Bulldogs finished 12-7-1.
The Bulldogs currently have 45 goals for the season, while allowing 21. They have 341 shots with 153 on goal. They also have 59 saves.
One thing to watch for is if Tennessee can bounce back from its loss to Vanderbilt. Tennessee has not lost back-to-back matches since last season.
Tennessee holds an 11-1 advantage in matches played in Knoxville. In the most recent meeting, the Bulldogs prevailed, 1-0, on Oct. 2, 2020, in Athens.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. EST at Regal Soccer Stadium.