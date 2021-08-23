In her first four years with Tennessee, defender Wrenne French has gained experience, skill and leadership abilities. Now, entering her fifth season with the Lady Vols, she hopes to use all she has gained to guide the team’s defense.
French didn’t plan to play five seasons with the Lady Vols, but an eligibility rule change that came with the COVID-altered season allowed her an extra season with the team.
“Usually, kids get four years to play their sport,” head coach Brian Pensky said. “Well, because of COVID she’s getting five years to play her sport. With one additional year of experience, she had to step up in such a big way. It forced her to be absolutely in the heat of it and in the brunt of it.”
French enters her fifth season having played 5,069 career minutes for the Lady Vols, the most of anyone currently on the team. Last season, French played 1,265 minutes and led the defense to five shutouts on the season. French also scored the game-winning game goal in the SEC East Division championship.
While French has been a great defender for the Lady Vols in her four seasons, she has also been the one consistent in a defense that changes from year to year.
“She’s been a big of a picture of stability in the back there,” Pensky said. “An organizing voice, a voice of reason. She offers so many things because she communicates, she prevents situations from going bad, she picks kids up when they need to be picked up.
“She’s always kind of got her head on a swivel trying to solve issues. It’s that kind of management that makes a back line good, but it also makes a team good.”
French also has recognized the role she has stepped into as a leader and has seen the way it has grown over the years.
“Taking a leadership role has been a lot of fun,” French said. “The role has definitely grown over the years the older I’ve gotten. Now I have five other players as a part of the leadership group with me, so I have tremendous support around me.
“It has been challenging at times, but it’s also been a lot of fun because I have so much support around me from my teammates and my coaches who all make great leaders as well.”
Tennessee’s defense this year consists of four seniors, four sophomores and two freshmen, a diverse and deep defense. Having this kind of depth means practices are competitive, as each player is trying to earn their spot in the starting lineup week in and week out.
“For the first time in a long time we have a lot of depth,” French said. “We have a lot of really talented players who can play in a lot of positions, so competition has been great during practice. Everyone is working their tail off trying to get a spot, trying to get minutes, which creates a really good practice environment. At the same time everyone is supporting each other, and everyone cares about each other and we all want each other to succeed.
“It’s really competitive but it’s also a really supportive environment. That really forms a tight-knit bond within the defense, and I’m really pumped about our backline this year.”
French and the Tennessee defense began their season in dominating fashion, winning in shutout fashion against Florida Gulf Coast and Miami (Ohio). The Lady Vols’ back line has allowed just 11 shots on goal through the first two contests.
The Lady Vols are back in action Thursday, Aug. 26 for their first road match of the season against in-state rival Tennessee Tech. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EST.