The Tennessee soccer 2022 campaign has finished, leaving the Lady Vols with an 11-6-2 record — unable to achieve the heights of last season's success under new head coach Joe Kirt.
Coming off the 2021 season, the Lady Vols won their fifth SEC Tournament title and first since 2008. Tennessee had finally reached the pinnacle of SEC soccer under the 10-year tenure of head coach Brian Pensky.
The shocking resignation of Pensky back in April left Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White with the task of finding a new head coach.
Tennessee began the season at No. 11 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason rankings and was picked to repeat its SEC glory after being voted the conference favorite by the league's 14 head coaches.
Kirt and the Lady Vols started their season off with tough opening fixtures playing three ranked sides to open a new era for Tennessee soccer.
Tennessee was no match for No. 10 North Carolina in the season opener in Chapel Hill losing 3-0 to the Tar Heels. The Lady Vols almost got their first major win under Kirt when they faced No. 5 Duke in Knoxville a week later. The side was up 2-0 thanks to goals from Jaida Thomas and Taylor Huff, though three late goals from the Blue Devils left the Lady Vols winless in their first three games.
The beginning of fall saw the rebirth of the Lady Vols season with Kirt’s team winning their final four non-conference games. The Lady Vols were firing on all cylinders scoring a total of 22 goals and keeping clean sheets in all four games.
A trip to Gainesville started the Lady Vols SEC portion of the season. Two first-half goals from Mackenzie George and Claudia Dipasupil were enough to give Tennessee the perfect start, but it was senior goalkeeper Lindsey Romig who stole the headlines recording a career-high nine saves on the night and earning SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
"(That) was a great league win for our program on the road,” Kirt said. “Our team put in a gutsy, hard-fought performance anchored by Lindsey in the goal."
The Lady Vols' five-game winning run came to an end when the undefeated No. 6 Crimson Tide came to Knoxville and secured their third consecutive win over Tennessee. The Tide finished off the Lady Vols with a fourth goal in the second half to leave 4-2 winners.
Tennessee quickly bounced back with back-to-back away wins against Kentucky and previously undefeated No. 13 Ole Miss. The lone goal from Thomas ended the Rebels' undefeated start and put the Lady Vols back in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25 for the first time in over a month.
"(That) was an inspired performance from our team against a talented, organized and undefeated Ole Miss team,” Kirt said. “We competed at a very high level in all positions. They were disciplined, competitive and composed. It (was) great to get a Top-15 win on the road.”
The Lady Vols continued their good run of form winning the next three out of the four to go undefeated away from home the entire SEC regular season. A 6-1 loss to third-place South Carolina in the second-last game of the season threatened the side’s chance of claiming their third straight SEC East Title.
With the SEC East Title coming down to the final game of the season, Tennessee overcame first-place Vanderbilt 2-0 at home to win the program's seventh SEC East title.
“That's a credit to those guys (for) moving forward and getting back to who we are and really dialing into what makes us great,” Kirt said.
Facing Georgia in the quarterfinal of the SEC tournament, Tennessee was stunned by the Bulldogs ending the Lady Vols title defense earlier than expected. Georgia scored two first-half goals leaving the Lady Vols to chase the game, but a quieter day from the Tennessee attack meant the Bulldogs would advance. Kirt’s side was left packing and heading home.
The Lady Vols were looking for a fresh start when they got a home game against Xavier in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. The No. 6 seed Tennessee got off to a great start with an early goal by Thomas. Xavier knocked back the Lady Vols and took the game to overtime where the Musketeers scored three unanswered goals to record their first win in Knoxville since 2000 and to end Tennessee’s season.
“For us, it’s about continuing, going forward in the process and getting better,” Kirt said. “That’s what we talk about all the time, consistently getting better and being the best version of ourselves. We have got to get better, and that’s what we’re gonna do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.