On Tuesday, Top Drawer Soccer named the Tennessee's Claudia Dipasupil to their team of the week for the week of Nov. 3rd.
Dipasupil made massive contributions collecting three points this week for the Lady Vols in their win over Florida. The sophomore midfielder was able to score a sensational goal in the first half before assisting on a corner in the 65th minute that ended up being the deciding goal in a 2-1 victory over the Gators.
Dipasupil, the Upper Saddle River, New Jersey native, has been able to augment the Lady Vols offense nicely in her second season with the squad as she tallied her fourth assist, giving her the SEC lead in that category.
For an offense that has struggled at times, Dipasupil provided a massive lift with her first half, long range goal against Florida and has been the midfield rock showing on multiple occasions her ability to make the final incisive pass to set her teammates up on the doorstep.
Dipasupil and her teammates look to capture an SEC East title next time they take the pitch at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday Nov. 6th at 6 p.m.