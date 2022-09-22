Tennessee women’s soccer fell to No. 6 Alabama on Thursday, 4-2. Lindsay Romig did her best to keep the Lady Vols in the game, tying her career in saves with nine.
However, a shaky defensive performance from the Lady Vols led to the Bama attack overwhelming her.
“We defended too deep, it goes back to our competitiveness and confidence and stepping higher in the box,” Kirt said. “There’s no reason we should be dropping (that deep).”
The Crimson Tide kept constant pressure in the box, putting up 29 shots compared to the Lady Vols 9.
Tennessee jumped out the gates quickly with a Jordan Fusco goal from far behind the box.
“It was a transition moment, and I got the ball behind there at midfield,” Fusco said. “I was just dribbling and their backline kept dropping, no one was stepping so I thought it was a good opportunity to hit a shot from distance.”
Alabama then responded with three straight goals. Alabama’s Felicia Knox put herself as the lone NCAA assists leader after being in a tie for the top spot. She set up Reyna Reyes for the goal, tying the game at 1-1.
A miskick on the clear for Tennessee’s Claire Rain resulted in a Bama goal that gave them the lead. Rain attempted to discard the ball when she was in front of the goal, but the ball went straight off the shin guard of Bama’s Riley Parker and into the goal.
Just a minute in a half later, the Lady Vols struggled to clear again. The ball bounced around before it finally bounced off Ashlyn Serepca’s leg.
Countless defensive miscues throughout the first half paired with lack of ball security plagued the Lady Vols.
Tennessee competed better in the second half, but it was too little, too late in an overall sloppy performance. After building some momentum late in the first half with a Claudia Dipasupil penalty kick goal. Any chance of a comeback was squandered when Reyes added her second goal of the game.
"We just reminded the team of our identity and our competitive fight. We didn't have that confidence and fight consistently in the first half," Kirt said. "I think in the second half we were better with that, and our team knows that we have to bring that every game. In this league, if you don't compete, you're not going to win many games.
Things did get a little chippy as the game progressed – a total of 18 fouls were called between the two teams.
With a plethora of no-calls for both sides, tensions were high and the fans at Regal Soccer Stadium were in a frenzy after each foul. Even the coaches were involved in a bit of a scuffle when Tennessee assistant Jonathan Morgan and an Alabama coach ended up in a shouting match and had to be held back.
“It was just competitive juices flowing for everybody,” Kirt said. “Both sides are emotionally invested and sometimes that flares up a little bit.”
As SEC play rolls on, the Lady Vols will look to bounce back and continue to fix issues in their two-game road trip. They face Kentucky at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday before traveling to Ole Miss.
