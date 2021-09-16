The No. 13 Lady Vols will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, Friday for a contest against the 4-2 Arkansas Razorbacks to begin SEC play.
Tennessee heads into conference play undefeated, having won its first seven games.
“We obviously feel good about how the first few weekends of the season have gone,” head coach Brian Pensky said. “Now everything gets ratcheted up two or three levels. Certainly the biggest ratchet is going to play against the reigning regular season champions at their place and on a Friday night.
“It’s going to be an awesome opportunity and a big task for our kids and we’re obviously excited and can’t wait.”
The Lady Vols have outscored opponents 25-0 thus far and junior forward Claudia Dipasupil attributes the defensive success to a team with a defense that stretches across the entire pitch.
“I think it’s a great accomplishment for our team that we’re 7-0 and each game has been a shutout,” Dipasupil said. “We have our defensive line, but we have to play defense all over the field. It starts in the back, but it moves up into the forward line as well.”
While Tennessee’s defense has been a factor in the team’s success, the Lady Vols’ offense has been shining through its seven games. The Lady Vols have been putting up impressive numbers, shooting between 20 and 30 shots per game.
Facing a team like Arkansas, Tennessee will look to create shots at the same level it has all season.
“We have to go out and play and try to be us,” Pensky said. “It’s going to be far more difficult to get 20 or 25 shots off against a team like Arkansas compared to some of the teams we’ve been playing so far, so the challenge will be far greater.
“We’re going to have to be good with the opportunities we get.”
Tennessee’s offense runs deep, as 11 different Lady Vols have scored goals this season.
Leading the way for Tennessee has been Dipasupil and freshman forward Taylor Huff. Dipasupil and Huff have both scored five goals apiece for Tennessee.
Arkansas has had a shaky start to the season – losing two games – but there is no doubt for Pensky and the Lady Vols that Arkansas is one of the toughest teams they will see this season.
Pensky is expecting Arkansas to challenge the Lady Vols in the air.
“Arkansas poses a lot of challenges,” Pensky said. “They’re one of the biggest teams in the league physically, they’re probably the best team in the air in the league, they like to play above the shoulder soccer.
“Our competitive juices and willingness to compete for ariel balls has to be at an all-time high Friday night. If we don’t do that, we don’t give ourselves a chance to win.”
Arkansas has one four games, including a big win over a talented BYU team, and its only losses came at the hands of No. 4 Duke and No. 2 North Carolina early in the season.
Tennessee will face off against Arkansas Friday at 8 p.m. EST.