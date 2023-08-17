Tennessee began its 2023 campaign in dominant fashion, defeating California 4-1 on Thursday.
Four different Lady Vols scored the four goals, with two freshmen scoring along with two veterans. Many players were able to get some game action, including goalkeepers Ally Zazzara and Abigail Reisz, who each spent 45 minutes between the posts.
Tennessee struck first in the 18th minute, as a free kick from just inside the halfway line was headed into the net by Kate Runyon for her first career goal on her debut.
“It is exactly what we needed from [Runyon],” head coach Joe Kirt said.
Runyon also believed her first game in Knoxville was a success.
“Scoring here for the first time was a super cool feeling,” Runyon said. “Getting to celebrate with all my teammates is the best.”
It did not take the Lady Vols long to find their second, as Maria Nelson found herself on the end of a cross from Linette Hofmann in the 24th minute. Nelson executed the finish to give Tennessee a two-goal advantage.
Early in the second half, the Lady Vols were awarded a penalty due to a foul by Cal goalkeeper Teagan Wy. Kameron Simmonds, in her return from the Women’s World Cup, converted to add to the lead.
Runyon made a second entry into the box score in the 61st minute with a yellow card due to a late challenge. Kirt believes that the tackle was a symptom of Runyon’s intensity that she brings to the game.
“She is a competitive kid who works hard on both sides of the ball,” Kirt said. “That is to be expected from her.”
The Golden Bears would not go away. In the 80th minute, Velize King drew level from a shot at a difficult angle that beat Reisz off the post.
The response from Tennessee came just two minutes later, as Sarah Greiner stretched to connect to the end of a cross from Sizzy Lawton, restoring a three-goal advantage.
The Lady Vols split their goalkeeping duties between Zazzara and Reisz. Reisz allowed the late goal to King but also recorded the only save for Tennessee.
“Both [goalkeepers] played well in moments,” Kirt said. “Ally [Zazzara] was steady back there. She made good decisions and was safe. Abby [Reisz] was good in possession. It was a little bit of a soft goal she gave up, but her decision making on the ball was really good for a redshirt freshman.”
The Lady Vol defense helped the goalkeepers play well by not allowing high-danger chances.
“Our entire back line was great,” Kirt said. “They did a phenomenal job winning entry balls, dealing with balls in behind and winning fifty-fifties. Our individual defending was great.”
One of the members of the Tennessee defense who excelled was Oklahoma transfer Sheridan Michel, who made her debut for the Lady Vols.
“There is a reason why [Sheridan] was second team all-Big 12,” Kirt said. “She can play. She knows what it is like to be in the trenches.”
One player who did not feature was star forward Jaida Thomas. Kirt wanted to take precaution with nagging injury issues and decided to keep Thomas out.
“Right now, [Thomas] is day to day with a few things,” Kirt said. “We will see where she is this weekend, but she has been a big part of our preseason and will be a big part of our team moving forward.”
The Lady Vols will make their first road trip of the season on Sunday with a contest against Lipscomb.
