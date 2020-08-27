The Southeastern Conference has announced its season formats for the Olympic fall sports. This plan gives clarity to the seasons for Tennessee’s soccer, volleyball, cross country, men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis.
The SEC cross country season will run from Sept. 11 to Oct. 23 with schools being allowed to compete two to three times. Teams can compete against schools from any area but events are limited to 10 schools. The SEC Championship will go on as planned in Baton Rouge on Oct. 30.
The soccer season will be an eight-match, SEC only season running from Sept. 18 to Nov. 8. The eight SEC matches will be six against your division and two crossover opponents. There will be one game a week which will be played on the week ends.
The SEC soccer tournament will take place in Orange Beach, Alabama from Nov. 13—22. All 14 teams will be invited and will play a guaranteed two games.
The volleyball season will follow a similar eight SEC only match style, but in six weeks rather than eight, running from Oct. 16 to Nov. 27.
Both Tennessee’s soccer and volleyball teams will compete in a spring season as well with details on that not released yet.
Men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis will follow the same schedule this fall. Each team can compete in up to three team events starting no earlier than Oct. 30. Competitions must be limited to SEC teams or regionalized non-conference foes.
The last new piece of news announced by the SEC is that fall exhibition games are canceled in baseball and softball. Intra-squad scrimmages can go on as scheduled.