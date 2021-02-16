The NCAA baseball season starts on Friday for No. 19 Tennessee. The Vols are looking to have a big year, after dominating non-conference play during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. Today, let's reflect on last season, who all is suiting up for the Big Orange this year, and the SEC in its entirety.
What Happened Last Year
Tennessee opened the 2020 campaign outside of the Top 25, but that didn’t stop it from proving the writers wrong and climbing as high as No. 11.
The Vols started the season off with a three-game sweep against Western Illinois. Tennessee outscored the Leathernecks 45-4, after slugging seven home runs during those three games. The Vols pitching wasn’t too shabby either, striking out 33 batters in the opening series, including a 12-strikeout performance from game three starter Jackson Leath.
Tennessee would take that momentum from the opening week and carry it into the Round Rock Classic where they played No. 1 Texas Tech, Houston and No. 25 Stanford.
Against Texas Tech, the Vols scored three runs in the bottom of the first, including an inside-the-park home run off the bat of Zach Daniels. They would score again in the third, and two more times later in the game, but it didn’t matter, given the dominant performance by pitchers Chad Dallas and Sean Hunley.
Dallas went 5.0 innings and gave up two runs on five hits, struck out eight and walked just two. Hunley threw four shutout innings out of the pen and only let one runner on base. Tennessee would beat the top team in the nation, 6-2.
Tennessee again jumped out to an early three-run lead after three different hitters recorded RBIs. However, the Vols gave up four unanswered runs as starter Chase Wallace gave up three runs in 4.1 innings and Leath gave up another, in relief, to put Tennessee down 4-3. Connor Pavolony played the hero off of the bench, with a pinch-hit bases clearing double to help lead Tennessee to an 8-4 victory.
The weekend wasn’t over for the Vols as they still had to face-off against No. 25 Stanford. Tennessee started Elijah Pleasants who went 1.2 innings and gave up 1 run on three hits. Drew Gilbert and Redmond Walsh closed out the game for Tennessee with 7.1 innings of one-run ball, five hits and seven strikeouts to just one walk between the both of them. The bats were working as well with Luc Lipcius and Pete Derkay both driving in big runs to help Tennessee secure their sweep of the Round Rock Classic.
The Vols remained dominant throughout the season and started the year 14-0, before dropping two games against Wright State in early March. They finished as the 20th best team in the country. Tennessee enters the 2021 season ranked No. 19 according to D1Baseball, in part of their success during 2020.
“Those accolades are awesome, but that definitely doesn’t surprise us for how hard we work,” infielder Jake Rucker said. “The coaching staff has helped us work as hard as we can. They throw batting practice to us every day. Coach (Frank Anderson) is one of the best in the business when it comes to pitchers too. Them and everyone else, the whole staff and players, we definitely have grown a culture here that allows us to get those accolades and be the best that we can.”
Returning Players
Luc Lipcius slashed .326/.525/.674 as he manned first base for the majority of the season. He was second on the team in doubles (7) and third on the team in RBIs (15).
Connor Pavolony exploded onto the scene during the 2019-20 season. He hit .342 with four homers and 12 RBI while slugging .737 in just 38 at-bats. During the 2019 campaign, he hit .228 and swatted two home runs with 17 RBIs while finishing with a .366 slugging percentage in 101 at-bats.
Max Ferguson earned a spot on Baseball America’s Preseason All-American first-team as a second baseman. Ferguson hit .333 in 42 at-bats last season and played the role of lead-off hitter perfectly with a .462 on-base percentage.
“He’s got an edge to him on the field,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “Almost to the point where during his freshman year, he and I, if it were a crucial part in the game, he’s never been disrespectful to me, but he almost kind of bowed up and he said this is what I saw and this is what we need to do.”
“Ultimately, that’s the good type of debating that you have in a winning dug-out,” Vitello said. “You have players who are confident in what they need to do and what our team needs to do to win. He’s got that edge to him.”
Jake Rucker was placed on Baseball America’s Preseason All-American third team as a third baseman. Rucker, like so many other Vols, played significantly better during the shortened season compared to 2019’s. He slashed .273/.358/.339 in 2019, but improved that to .339/.425/.581 in 2020. He also finished with three more home runs and the same amount of triples (1), in almost a third of the at-bats.
Jackson Leath was the final player named to Baseball America’s Preseason All-American team, as a relief pitcher on the second team. The senior appeared in five games last season and recorded a 1.45 ERA, after giving up five runs (three earned) and 11 hits in 18.2 innings. He also struck out 29 batters and walked just five.
Redmond Walsh will return as the leading candidate for Tennessee’s closer role. Last season, the redshirt senior pitched in 11.2 innings and gave up just five hits and one unearned run, while striking out 10 and walking two.
Key Departures
Tennessee lost pitcher Garrett Crochet, and outfielders Alerick Soularie and Zach Daniels to the 2020 Major League Draft.
The Chicago Whitesox picked up Crochet with the 11th pick in the draft. The power-lefty is just the fifth Tennessee pitcher to be selected in the first round. Crochet missed most of the 2020 season due to arm soreness and because of that, he threw just 3.1 innings against Wright State. During that appearance, he struck out six batters and gave up just two hits.
Soularie had a relatively disappointing 2020 season. He slashed .267/.392/.533 in 16 games for the Vols, compared to .357/.466/.602 in 60 games during the 2019 campaign. However, Soularie did lead the Vols in homers (5) and was second in RBIs (17). The outfielder was the 59th pick in the second round of the MLB Draft and was taken by the Minnesota Twins.
The Vols break-out star of the 2020 season was Daniels. The outfielder/DH finished the shortened season with career-highs in runs (20), hits (20), doubles (eight), RBI (18) and stolen bases (three). Daniels slashed .357/.478/.750 last season and his .750 slugging percentage was a team-high. The Houston Astros added him to their farm with the 131st pick in the fourth round.
New Additions
Logan Steenstra is an infielder who just finished two years in the JUCO ranks at Cowley College, where he secured a spot in the second-team all-conference honors as a freshman in 2019.
Jorel Ortega was on the roster last season, but missed the year after rehabbing an injury he sustained while in his senior year of high school. He will be looking to earn a spot in a crowded infield.
Charlie Taylor was rated as a Top 500 player by Perfect Game. In high school, he finished second in career doubles (40) in Wesleyan School program history. He will be at the bottom end of the totem pole in the catching depth but expect big things in the future.
“I think [freshmen] were robbed of their senior year, even in the warm-weather states, or even in some of the more rebellious states,” Vitello said half tongue and cheek. “Most of them did not get the innings or at-bats that you would get in your senior year. Summer was kind of a hodgepodge mix for some of those guys. I really do like when our incoming class comes to campus and gets more familiar with coach (Quentin Eberhardt), and knocks out a couple classes and gets more familiar with academics. The world was just moving very fast for those guys.”
Jackson Greer is a grad transfer from ETSU. During his four years at ETSU, he slashed .268/.387/.497, while also tallying 24 doubles, 24 home runs and 82 RBIs. He will slot in as a catching backup to Pavolony.
Kyle Booker was the highest-rated signee in Tennessee’s 2021 recruiting class. He was rated at the 224th best prospect by Perfect Game. Booker will try to break in as an outfielder.
Hunter Ensley is the other addition to the outfield. Perfect Game rated him as the 292nd best prospect in the country and ninth-best in the state of Tennessee.
Blade Tidwell enters camp as the No. 71 overall player according to Perfect Game. He’s a power righty with a mid to upper 90s fastball.
Jake Fitzgibbons ranks as one of the best players from the state of Tennessee. The lefty was ranked as the 19th best player out of the state.
SEC as a Whole
Tennessee has been playing amongst themselves for a consistent amount of time since their last game on March 10. There was no “offseason” for the Vols as team scrimmages were a recurrent activity for the ball club. This has kept them sharp for a very challenging SEC season.
“One thing that was talked about earlier was competition within our team,” left-handed pitcher Will Heflin said. “When you are going against guys every day that want to beat you, but are good teammates at the same time, it’s just an iron sharpens iron mentality.”
The SEC holds nine of the Top 25 spots according to D1Baseball.com. Florida sits at the top of the list at No. 1, and the rest include No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Mississippi State, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 12 LSU, No. 18 South Carolina, No. 19 Tennessee and No. 23 Auburn.
The Vols will play five of the top eight SEC teams during the season: LSU (March 26-28), Florida (April 9-11), Vanderbilt (April 16-18), Arkansas (May 14-16) and South Carolina (May 20-21).
The last time Tennessee has played a conference game was on May 21, against No. 8 Auburn where they lost 3-5, in the 2019 SEC Tournament.