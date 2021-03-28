The No. 12 Tennessee baseball team took a back and forth game from No. 22 LSU 9-8. The contest spanned two days, as it was postponed in the ninth with lightning in the area. Evan Russell hit three home runs and Drew Gilbert had two clutch hits to power the Vols to the extra-inning win.
LSU got to Tennessee’s starter Will Heflin early. Tre’ Morgan started off his fantastic day with a solo home run in the bottom of the first, and two innings later, Cade Doughty drove in a run on a single. The Tigers were up 2-0, but not for long.
Russell promptly hammered a two-run shot to dead center, tying the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third. Two innings later, after LSU had gone up 3-2, Russell hit his second two-run home run of the day, this time a deep drive to right. His homer sparked a four-run inning in which the Vols went up 6-3.
Russell capped of his day with a solo shot to center in the sixth, his third long ball of the day. The blast tied the program record for most home runs in a game. He finished 3-5 with five RBIs, raising his season totals to four homers and nine RBIs.
Despite Russell’s efforts, LSU rallied for five runs in the seventh and the eight off Camden Sewell and Redmond Walsh. The closer Walsh hadn’t allowed an earned run all season, but gave up two home runs, a solo shot to Dylan Crews and a two-run blast to Gavin Dugas, his second of the weekend, that put the Tigers ahead, 8-7.
Kirby Connell came in to pitch the top of the ninth, and worked a full count to Zach Arnold before the game was postponed due to lightning. When it was resumed Sunday afternoon, Connell continued for 2.2 scoreless innings.
Gilbert’s first clutch hit came in the bottom of the ninth, with the Vols still down 8-7. He drove in Christian Scott to tie the game on an 0-2, two-out double to right.
The Vols had a couple of opportunities to walk-off after Gilbert’s double in both the ninth and 10th innings, but they couldn’t get the runner in. Finally, Gilbert ended the affair in the 11th with a solo home run that just cleared the right field wall. It took an official review, but the call was confirmed, and Tennessee won 9-8.
Gilbert’s sixth home run of the season clinched the series for the Vols, marking the first time since 2001 that they have won their first two SEC series.
Blade Tidwell (3-1, 1.65) has the mound for Tennessee in the finale, looking to complete the sweep. He faces LSU’s AJ Labas (1-0, 3.08).