Tennessee’s loss under the lights in Gainesville concluded their third week of the season. The Vols’ opponents went a combined 6-5 (excluding Florida) in Week 3.
Here is how Tennessee's opponents played in Week 3.
Virginia (Week 1 – Sept. 2)
Opponent – Maryland (2-0)
Final Score: Maryland 42, Virginia 14
The Terrapins handed Virginia its third straight loss Friday.
Virginia shot to a 14-point lead in the first quarter, but after a 98-yard Maryland kick return for a touchdown, Virginia failed to score the rest of the night. The Cavaliers gave up four turnovers – three interceptions and one fumble. Virginia’s defense allowed five rushing touchdowns and 119 rushing yards.
Austin Peay (Week 2 – Sept. 9)
Opponent – East Tennessee State (1-1)
Final Score: Austin Peay 63, ETSU 3
The Governors won their first game of the season cruising by ETSU.
Austin Peay scored a whopping nine touchdowns against the Buccaneers. Quarterback Mike DiLiello went 37-for-46 for 441 yards, five touchdowns in the air and one on the ground.
DiLiello broke the Governors single-game passing record.
UTSA (Week 4 – Sept. 23)
Opponent – Army (1-1)
Final Score: Army 37, UTSA 29
The Roadrunners failed to hold the lead for the entirety of the game and moved to 1-2.
UTSA was outplayed all night. Army didn’t get flagged once or turn the ball over. The Black Knights held possession of the football for 44 of the 60 minutes.
UTSA was without their starting quarterback. Backup Eddie Lee Marburger went 17-for-25 with 239 yards and three touchdowns in the air.
South Carolina (Week 5 – Sept. 30)
Opponent – No. 1 Georgia (2-0)
Final Score: Georgia 24, South Carolina 14
The Gamecocks lost a close battle to the Bulldogs and fell to 1-2.
South Carolina held an eleven point lead at the conclusion of the first half, but was shut out by Georgia’s defense in the second.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler started hot with a 10-play, 65 yard touchdown opening drive. He later put together a successful 80-yard drive. After, the Gamecocks offense sputtered. Rattler went 22-for-42 with 256 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Texas A&M (Week 7 – Oct. 14)
Opponent – Louisiana-Monroe (2-0)
Final Score: Texas A&M 47, ULM 3
The Aggies bounced back after last week's loss and moved to 2-1.
Texas A&M punted only once and scored on nine of their 11 possessions. The defense held the Warhawks to 95 yards passing and only allowed one ULM third down conversion out of 12 attempts.
No. 13 Alabama (Week 8 – 10/21)
Opponent – South Florida (1-1)
Final Score: Alabama 17, South Florida 3
The Crimson Tide traveled to USF and moved to 3-0 despite keeping the game closer than they may have liked.
At the conclusion of the first half Alabama walked into the locker room having only scored three points.
The Tide’s continued struggle to find an adequate starting quarterback were showcased Saturday. Head coach Nick Saban used both Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson. Buchner went 5-for-14 with only 34 yards. Simpson completed 5-of-9 attempts for 73 yards.
Kentucky (Week 9 – Oct. 28)
Opponent – Akron (1-1)
Final Score: Kentucky 35, Akron 3
The Wildcats advance to 3-0 after holding the Zips to just three points.
Kentucky dominated Akron, but it was not necessarily pretty. UK had three turnovers, quarterback Devin Leary took a huge hit that ended his night prematurely and had significant plays that were called back.
The Wildcats did however hold Akron’s offense to only 49 rushing yards. Despite being taken out in the fourth quarter, Devin Leary went 16-for-26 with 315 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
An update on his status will be paramount as the Wildcats begin SEC play.
UConn (Week 10 – Nov. 4)
Opponent – Florida International (2-1)
Final Score: FIU 24, UConn 17
UConn lost again this week and fell to 0-3
The Huskies’ defense couldn’t stop the Panthers air attack, allowing 284 of their 364 total offensive yards to come from the air. UConn prevented FIU from scoring in the second half, but was not able to make up the difference and mount a comeback.
Huskies quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson completed under half of his attempted passes, going 15-for-32 with 170 yards and one touchdown.
Missouri (Week 11 – Nov. 11)
Opponent – No. 15 Kansas State (2-0)
Final Score: Missouri 30, KSU 27
The Tigers improved to 3-0 with a record-breaking field goal to upset K-State.
Missouri’s offense struggled to run the ball effectively, only finishing with 74 yards on the ground. It compensated for that with 356 yards passing. Quarterback Brady Cook went 23-for-35 with 356 yards, two touchdowns passing and one rushing.
Kicker Harrison Mevis was responsible for 12 of the Tigers’ 30 points and the game-winning 61-yard field goal which broke the record for longest in the SEC by one yard.
No. 1 Georgia (Week 12 – Nov. 19)
Opponent – South Carolina (1-1)
Final Score: Georgia 24, South Carolina 14
Georgia shut out the Gamecocks in the second half to keep their record a perfect 3-0.
For the first time all season, the Bulldogs looked beatable. Its defense was not as explosive as it was expected to be, but it did its job.
The offense had its best game on the ground thus far this season with 189 yards. Georgia had 458 total offensive yards. Quarterback Carson Beck went 27-for-35 with 269 yards. He did not find a target in the endzone.
Vanderbilt (Week 13 – Nov. 25)
Opponent – University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Final Score: UNLV 40, Vanderbilt 37
The Commodores failed to finish the job in Nevada and collect their second loss of the season.
After briefly leaving the game due to injury, Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann went 16-for-35 with 296 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
The Commodores tied the game with a minute and 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter but allowed the Rebels to complete a 48-yard pass followed by a made field goal with five seconds left on the clock.
