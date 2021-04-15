Tennessee forward Rennia Davis was selected No. 9 overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2021 WNBA draft. Davis was expected by many in the industry to be a top-5 pick, but she slid down to the nine-spot. Still, Davis is the 14th Lady Vols taken in the top-10.
Davis finished her career at Tennessee with another incredible season. The senior captain led the Lady Vols 17.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, shooting 48% from the field and 85.3% at the free-throw line. She was even better in conference play, where she averaged 20.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game on 52.3% shooting.
The Jacksonville, Florida native recorded 10 double-doubles this season, totaling 39 for her career, which is fourth all-time at Tennessee. She was named to the All-SEC First Team, as well as the Wooden Award Late Watch List.
Davis stayed at Tennessee through the Holly Warlick coaching change, and climbed to the top of Tennessee’s record books. Davis finished ninth in scoring (1,815) and points per game (15.4), 10th in rebounds (947) and sixth in rebounds per game at 8.03. Additionally, she finished sixth in free-throw percentage (.816), eighth in field goals attempted (1,477) and ninth in field goals made (696).
Davis is Tennessee's 43rd all-time draft pick and the 18th Lady Vol to be drafted in the first round, the highest since Diamond DeShields went third overall in 2018.