Redshirt sophomore quarterback (QB) Brian Maurer announced his intention to transfer from the Tennessee football program Thursday via his personal Twitter account. Maurer was one of four vying for the starting QB position under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.
The decision comes exactly two weeks before Tennessee’s first regular season game against Bowling Green on Sept. 2. Maurer missed several practices in a row prior to his announcement, a trend that started after posting a picture to his Instagram account with a since-edited caption that read, “They took my dream after 4 days...that’s okay cause I’m a soldier. #18out.”
Maurer has worn the number 18 since his freshman year and has appeared in 12 games throughout his Tennessee career, totaling 550 yards and two touchdowns along with five interceptions.
The Ocala, Florida native was the only QB added to the roster in the Vols’ 2019 recruiting class, committing to Tennessee over the likes of Ohio State and West Virginia.
Maurer’s four appearances last season were uneventful and aided to the disappointing 2020 season at the quarterback position.
Tennessee’s QB race is now down to three, featuring Michigan transfer Joe Milton, Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker and sophomore Harrison Bailey.