As Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee continue their trek through the college football season, their opponents on the field aren't the only thing they're defending against.
One of the social side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is the negative effect quarantining and constant vigilance can have on people’s mental health. Coach Jeremy Pruitt has seen it affect not only the University of Tennessee’s student body but his football players also.
“To me, there’s a big part of all of this that I’ve been very concerned about with all of our players and all of our young people, is mental health,” Pruitt said. “I can’t imagine being a child from five or six to age 25 or 30 that they feel like their youth is being taken away, the things that they’re used to doing.”
In the offseason, players had to fight through COVID-19 testing three times a week and quarantine at times due to contract tracing within the team. These issues compounded with student athletes’ everyday lives can become real burdens and weigh on a person mentally.
After the Vols’ win to open the season against South Carolina, Pruitt spoke about how proud he was of his players — players across the country and UT — for how they’ve handled the new hurdles presented by the pandemic.
“It’s a shame right now what all these young men are going through, that there had to be a winner, ” Pruitt said after the South Carolina game. “I think for some of these guys, just getting out there was a win. I’m proud of our players, I’m proud of our staff and everyone in the organization. When you start thinking about all these young men at every college have done since March, they go home, some of them were called back in June, some of them were called back in July depending on the university. Maybe some of them were called back in August, but when they came back they were facing something we knew nothing about.”
“The courage that it took for these young men to come back, not knowing what tomorrow holds,” Pruitt said. “The faith that they’ve had in the institution that they represent. When you look at the social injustice across our country, to see the courage that players on our team and players on other teams have had, it’s inspiring to me. This generation of young men and women that are really fighting the fight. It’s encouraging for the future of our country and I can’t say how proud of them I am.”
Mental health has been a very open topic of discussion inside the football complex and Pruitt has made it a point of emphasis to let his players know that he’s there for them. Redshirt senior Brandon Johnson gave an insight into what some of those conversations have looked like and how they’re addressing mental health concerns.
“Coach Pruitt definitely has hit on mental health, especially with what’s going on right now,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot going on in our country right now with COVID-19 and social injustice issues. He’s told us often that he’s available to us. If we need anything, if we feel like things aren’t right mentally, we have an outlet and we have people to go to and talk to. Coach Pruitt has definitely made an emphasis. He let us know that he’s here for us.”
If players are struggling, they can also reach out to their position coaches who they might feel more comfortable with to figure out a way to help and remedy the situation. Mental health is an open topic and one that coaches are stressing players should feel comfortable talking about in whatever manner they see fit.
“[Pruitt] doesn’t want to single anybody out so he just makes it clear that we do have resources,” senior defensive lineman Matthew Butler said. “We do have him and we do have our position coaches to where if anything were to transpire as far as our mental health individually, like I said we do have those resources and do have that ability to speak out to somebody that we trust and get the help, whether it be a little bit of help or a lot of help, that one may need.”
Vol football players have to go to great lengths to remain eligible this season with multiple COVID-19 tests a week along with many players staying in their dorm rooms for extra precaution so they can play football on Saturdays.
“You look at these young men right now, they’re having to take three tests a week,” Pruitt said.“When you witness it, they’re taking it with a lot of anxiety. They aren’t living the normal life that most of us did when they were in college. They sit there in their rooms, quarantining themselves so they don’t put themselves at risk. The sacrifice they’re taking, it’s really inspired me. It’s inspiring to see the courage and to see how important it is to our players. I just want to commend our players and everyone across the country that are doing this, it’s inspiring to watch.”