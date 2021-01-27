The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team just endured one of their hardest weeks of the season, as they split the two games last week — losing to No. 3 UConn and defeating No. 12 Kentucky. This week, they face off against Ole Miss to start. The No. 20/22 Lady Vols currently sit at 10-3 on the year and 4-1 in the SEC, while the Rebels are 7-5 with a 1-5 conference record.
As stated earlier, Tennessee is coming off of a 70-53 win against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Lady Vols finished the game with four players scoring above 10 points — three of them starters. Tamari Key took the reins for Tennessee, scoring a career-high 19 points while adding four rebounds and two blocks. Rennia Davis ended the game securing the 35th double-double of her career after dropping 15 points and 20 rebounds. Davis is now tied for fifth all-time among Lady Vols with Mary Ostrowski.
Rae Burrell was the other starter to finish in double figures. The junior guard tallied 13 points and seven rebounds but turned the ball over a team-high five times. Kasiyahna Kushkituah continued her recent hot-streak of solid bench production by ending the game with 11 points (5-7 field goals), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
The Tennessee defense was very impressive in their own right. This season, the Wildcats have averaged 76.1 points per game, thanks to a shooting percentage of 44.7% from the field and 33.6% from three.
The Lady Vols held Kentucky to a 28.6% stroke from the field and just 29.2% from three-point land. Their best offensive performance came in the fourth quarter as they shot 35.3% from the field and 37.5% from three in route to 22 points. In the other quarters, they did not shoot above 30%.
"You know, for me, I think that it is probably the defensive end and the numbers where we have been more consistent,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said about what they have improved upon most this season. “... Probably the thing I am most proud of is not the numbers, but actually our mindset and our attitude and our growth of understanding what needs to happen. And (having) a little bit more maturity in understanding how we need to play and what it needs to look like for us to be a good basketball team and our ability to bounce back after losses. So to me, we have grown in so many areas, but sometimes the one that you cannot quantify has been the one that is the most important."
Ole Miss is coming into Knoxville having just suffered their fourth consecutive loss. They fell to the Florida Gators, 78-68 this past Sunday. The Rebels played a near-perfect game against the Gators. As a unit, Ole Miss shot 47.5% from the field and 50% (4-8) from three. They even had four players finish with double-digit points. Valarie Nesbitt, Madison Scott, Snudda Collins and Shakira Austin finished with 18, 14, 11 and 10, respectively.
The Rebels' downfall came in the third quarter with the Gators outscoring them 25-12 and shooting 64.3% from the floor and 66.7% (4-6) from deep. Florida played more aggressively and capitalized on the opportunities they were given at the free-throw line. The Gators took 10 more shots at the charity stripe than did Ole Miss and went 16-19 on all their chances.
Tennessee currently holds a 48-8 record against Ole Miss going into their 57th meeting. Over their last 33 matches, the Lady Vols have won 32 of them. The lone loss was on Jan. 12, 2017, as the Rebels defeated the Lady Vols 67-62 in Oxford.
The last time these two programs played was on Feb. 27, 2020 on Senior Night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee took a 77-66 victory thanks to a 19 point and 11 rebound night from Rennia Davis. Tamari Key and Rae Burrell also scored in the double figures, dropping 17 and 14, respectively.
Tipoff this Thursday is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.