The No. 17 Tennessee baseball team defeated Austin Peay 5-3 Wednesday night, thanks to a brilliant outing from Elijah Pleasants and a five-run fifth inning.
Tennessee (8-2) traveled to Clarksville for a game that was added to its schedule earlier this week. The Vols’ original opponent, Dayton, pulled out of the game on Monday, so they added a road trip to Austin Peay (1-6) and took care of business.
Austin Peay was the first team to get on the board. True freshman Jake Fitzgibbons came in to pitch for Tennessee in the third inning, and was hit hard. Austin Peay scored three runs off Fitzgibbons, on three hits, a walk and two wild pitches. Fitzgibbons was able to record just one out in his collegiate debut, and righthander Connor Housley was brought in to finish the inning.
The Vols were silenced through four frames by Austin Peay starter Luke Brown. The freshman scattered two hits and two walks, while striking out four. Matt Mangrann came on in relief in the fifth inning, and Tennessee finally found some offense.
Jackson Greer led off the frame with a double, and then scored on an RBI single from Liam Spence. Spence, the Geelong, Australia native, leads the team with 13 hits. Two batters later, Jake Rucker tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run single. That hit gave him nine RBIs on the year, which is second on the Vols.
Tennessee added two more runs in the inning on a Drew Gilbert sacrifice fly, and a bases-loaded walk from Greer, bringing the game to its eventual 5-3 final score.
The junior righthander Pleasants, following a rough outing Saturday, started the fourth inning for the Vols in relief of Housley, and was fantastic.
Pleasants went six scoreless innings, allowed three hits, walked none and struck out a career-high six batters. In a homecoming for the Clarksville native, Pleasants lowered his season ERA from 9.00 to 4.85, and picked up the win, retiring nine of the final 11 batters he faced.
Pleasants’ outing not only lifted the Vols tonight, but gives Vitello a lot to think about regarding his role in the upcoming games. Pleasants had mixed results through two weekend starts this season, but with his performance tonight, helped his case to remain in the rotation.
While Tennessee is not low on starting pitching options, it is not at full strength. Senior Jackson Leath, the Vols’ best pitcher a year ago, came out of the first inning in his start Sunday with a hamstring injury. Pleasants work tonight should give Vitello a little more confidence in the junior’s abilities to start while the club’s best pitcher is out.
Tennessee will begin a difficult three-game weekend series with Georgia State this Friday. The Panthers are a 4-6 team, but all four of their wins have come against top-15 opponents, including a 4-2 win against No. 2 Vanderbilt and a 10-1 rout of No. 10 Georgia Tech.
First pitch against Georgia State is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Lindsey Nelson Stadium, with Friday starter Chad Dallas likely to start for the Vols. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.