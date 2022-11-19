The Vols’ defense faltered in a disappointing 63-38 loss to South Carolina on Saturday. Disappointing is the understatement of the century. Though there is still one game left to play and bowl season, Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes are officially done—in many eyes, so is the season.
Tennessee (9-2, 6-2 SEC) was on the outside looking in on the playoff, but if it won out the season, then it’s chances were high. That’s not how the dice rolled. Instead, the Gamecocks rolled.
South Carolina (7-4, 3-4) had a dream start to the game and jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter. Spencer Rattler, who has been average at best all year, finished the quarter with 185 yards and three touchdowns.
The performance gave the crowd hope, and the Gamecocks kept going.
Hendon Hooker and the Vols had a response on their first possession to make the game 7-7, but South Carolina kept firing. On the following possession, it barely converted a fourth and one situation, and Rattler connected with Josh Vann for a 60-yard touchdown right after.
The Vols went three-and-out on the next drive, the Gamecocks scored and the pressure was on.
Cedric Tillman got his first touchdown since his injury on a jump ball on fourth and goal, and it seemed as if the Vols' time to take over had come.
That was not the case. South Carolina came out like they had the previous three possessions and marched down the field for another score.
The Tennessee secondary played its worst half of football of the season. By the end of the half, the Gamecocks had scored on all five of their possessions and the Vols were on their heels, trailing 35-24 at the half.
The defense opened the second half with a stop, and the offense seemed to keep form. Princeton Fant had his longest play of the season—a 41-yard catch down the middle to bring the Vols within four, trailing 35-31.
But the story of the day was that South Carolina responded, and then they responded again and again. It had the makings of a shootout, which would usually favor the Vols like it had against Alabama earlier in the season. However, the Tennessee offense sputtered, and the defense never got another stop.
The Gamecock response came in the form of 28 unanswered points, effectively putting the game out of reach.
As if things couldn’t get worse, Hooker went down during the comeback attempt. He finished the day with 257 yards with three touchdowns compared to Rattler’s 438 yards and six touchdowns.
The comeback never came, and South Carolina held on as its fans rushed the field.
