Admittedly, it’s hard to jot down a comprehensive list of ‘pros’ when looking back on the play of last year’s secondary. The ‘cons’ list comprises most of the entries on this one.
Missed assignments, nagging injuries, and even lack of effort seemed to play a major role in the 3-7 record Tennessee football would eventually post at seasons end.
It seemed as if the starting safeties last year – both of whom will likely reprise their roles this season – never hit their stride despite showing improvement as the year came to a close. Both starting safeties have shown potential for bounce-back seasons under the direction of secondary coach Willie Martinez and defensive coordinator Tim Banks.
The two in question are senior Trevon Flowers and junior Jaylen McCollough. Both are seasoned veterans within the Tennessee program with a combined 26 starts across the last two seasons. McCollough appeared in all 10 games last season totaling 43 tackles and two pass breakups, highlighted by an 11-tackle outing in the season finale against Texas A&M.
Flowers returns as the leading tackler for the Vols in 2020. His junior year was by far his best in a Tennessee uniform following a couple years sidelined by injury. Regardless, the Tennessee defense will need more from Flowers and McCollough moving forward.
Despite some personal milestones, the safety unit had their fair share of problems last season – namely in the prevention of explosive plays. The Vols secondary – one led in part by Flowers and McCollough – allowed 37 20-yard plays last season, averaging almost four per game. This exceeded the previous season’s total of just 30 20-yard plays.
Still, Flowers – and safeties in general – should never lead the team in tackles on a healthy defense. He and McCollough will need to be prepared to pick up the slack a makeshift defensive line and linebacker presence will present.
Banks and Martinez will need to push their safeties to contribute towards an increase in game-changing plays such as PBU’s, interceptions, or tackles for loss to alleviate some growing pains present throughout the rest of the defense.
Banks and head coach Josh Heupel will also be looking to establish some depth at the position. Theo Jackson and Doneiko Slaughter could fill that void this season, though Banks has stated his intention of working both at the Nickel.
Jackson in particular has the potential to shine for the Vols in his ‘super’ senior season, whether it be at the STAR position or elsewhere. The 6-foot-2 defensive back had six starts at STAR last year totaling 31 tackles, one fumble recovery, and an interception against Missouri.
Look for Tamarion McDonald to see some playing time as well. The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Whitehaven, Tennessee was injured for most of his freshman campaign, limiting him to seven appearances and one start against Vanderbilt.
One of the biggest concerns for the unit will be staying healthy. Though there are plenty of veteran options on the surface, an overreliance on such options may prove ill-fated against talented SEC offenses.