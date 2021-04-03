After taking the first game of the series Friday night, the Lady Vols had a frustrating afternoon in a 13-2 loss to Kentucky.
Kentucky came out of the gate quickly, with a solo home run to get things started. The Lady Vols were able to control the Wildcats from getting anymore runs until the third, when the Wildcats began building their dominant lead.
The Lady Vols pitching staff was limited today with rest and injury.
“We decided as a staff that we were going to not pitch Ashley Rogers two days in a row,” co-head coach Ralph Weekly said. “Callie Turner was injured in practice two days ago and it was a day-to-day thing and she was not clear to go today, so that took our one and two pitchers out of the game. I don’t think it was a bad decision, we’ll know after tomorrow’s game.”
The Lady Vols had a fielding error that allowed Kentucky to score and grab a 2-0 lead. The Lady Vols brought Bailey McCachren to the mound to replace Samantha Bender.
A pitching change wasn’t enough for the Lady Vols to keep the Wildcats from growing their lead even more, as Kentucky quickly hit a three-run homer off McCachren to increase the lead to 5-0. The homerun derby continued for Kentucky in the third, after the Wildcats hit another yard ball to increase the lead to 8-0.
The Lady Vols showed some signs of life in the bottom of the third, when Chelsea Seggern hit an RBI single to drive in Cailin Hannon, but that was all Tennessee was able to get.
Tennessee called up Anna Hazlewood in the fourth, but unfortunately for the Lady Vols, Kentucky continued to pour it on. A homer to right center brought in three more runs and gave the Wildcats an 11-1 lead. The Wildcats were a few feet away from another homer, but Hannon was able to catch a deep fly and mitigate the damage.
In the bottom of the fourth, Rylie West, determined to get the Lady Vols back in the game, hit her first career home run to tack on another run for Tennessee, but the homer was all the Lady Vols were able to get.
The fifth inning saw Bender come back up to the mound for the Lady Vols, but another pitching change wasn’t the change the Lady Vols needed. The Wildcats managed two more runs to build up a 13-2 lead, and the Lady Vols needed a miracle to not get run ruled.
The Lady Vols weren’t able to get any thing going, and the game ended in a run rule.
Weekly rotated several pitchers throughout the game, but was unable to find consistency tonight.
“We were looking for someone that could throw strikes and hold them down,” Weekly said. “All three of the ones we moved in and out had pitched before in fall games and some of our early games and done fairly well, but they didn’t do well tonight and of course Kentucky is a very good team. I’ve been here 20 years and it’s the first time I’ve ever gone into a game without at least two pitchers that had the experience and knew how to throw strikes.”
Tennessee will look to play a different game tomorrow afternoon and clinch the series against at 2 p.m. ET at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.