College paintball may not be the hottest topic in the sports world as a whole, however, at Tennessee there is a group of people who dedicate a lot of their time to this game. In fact, the Vols’ paint squad, also known as the PaintVols, are at the forefront of collegiate paintball around the country.
Head coach of the PaintVols, Brody Cantrill, has put a lot of time and effort into the paintball program here in Knoxville and spoke on the difficulty there is in getting paintball to be organized.
“It is kind of hard to get a team together,” Cantrill said. "Tournament entry fees are really expensive. So, I found the team at UT that practiced twice a week and got cheap entry fees because we were playing teams with college kids.”
College paintball itself does not fall under the NCAA’s specific jurisdiction. Instead, it falls into the NCPA — the National Collegiate Paintball Association.
According to Cantrill, the organization got its start around 20 years ago in 2001 or 2002. However, trouble arose in the recent years for the NCPA and its duties.
“It has kind of fallen off,” Cantrill said. “They were not consistent. They were not communicating with teams. They were posting events and then cancelling events like crazy. And it is hard to get a refund. And so, they started leaving a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.”
This lack of effort from the NCPA Cantrill saw made him motivated to do more. So, he returned to UT to complete a degree. In that time, he started up the paintball team again that took a hit in operating because of the 2020 coronavirus outbreak.
However, the disorganization of college paintball was still apparent.
“We need events,” Cantrill said. “We do not have a league to play in. So, I was like, let’s see if we can find these other college teams and see what they are doing.”
Cantrill was met with some unfortunate responses initially.
Other schools told Cantrill that they had just been playing professional paintball teams in their local respective areas. The teams the colleges were playing were adults who had been playing the sport for 20 or more years. Some of the kids on the college teams had little to no experience with paintball. This created an unfair issue for college clubs to address.
Cantrill took it upon himself to create a new league for some of these schools he contacted, including UT.
“Everybody was kind of interested in organizing our own thing,” Cantrill said. “I rounded up all the current captains, which was about 12 teams.”
The end goal was to make a league much like the NCPA, and Cantrill was leading the charge for it. Cantrill was very boisterous about it being the new collegiate league. The reaction the new league got was very good.
“We got traction in major paintball news outlets immediately,” Cantrill said. “It was within days of us organizing it. We made social medias, we started posting about it and everything.”
The league became known as the CPPL. The news traction the league got also got the NCPA’s attention. They called Cantrill and gave him the option of taking over college paintball. He agreed to it and the league that was meant to combat the NCPA eventually merged to become it.
An interesting addition that Cantrill made to the CPPL was a paint limit. Essentially, it evens out the playing field between higher and lower funded teams. Some college teams may have more paint than others since they are better funded than other teams.
“You can buy your way into the finals by just slinging paint down the field,” Cantrill said. “It also is very expensive for those teams and we wanted a cheaper alternative. It forces people to spend less money on paint.”
In the CPPL there is an 800-paintball limit. The loader that sits on top of the gun has 200 in it. Each player has four reloading pods on their back with 140 balls in each of those as well. This makes it an even playing field amongst all colleges participating.
As for the Vols themselves, they have practices both on and off campus that are run by Cantrill.
“For our on-campus practices, right now what we do is skills and drills,” Cantrill said. "This includes bunker 1-on-1s and shooting skill-based drills. We also do tournament style scrimmages at the off campus practices.”
Those practices take place at paintball centers across East Tennessee including places like Smoky Mountain paintball in Seymour, Tennessee.
Cantrill has gotten college paintball back in the spotlight with his return to campus in Knoxville. The PaintVols’ first tournament is a local event on April 16 at Bear Ridge paintball in Marble Hill, Georgia. The first college event the Vols will be in is the CPPL Summer Shootout. It is a 24-team massive finals tournament in Kissimmee, Florida on May 13-14.
