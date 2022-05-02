Tennessee’s bats came alive in a 10-1 win Sunday night against Ole Miss. After dropping game one 5-4 on Saturday, the No. 12 ranked Lady Vols left no doubts, evening up the series.
Ashley Rogers started in the circle for UT and was exceptional. Rogers pitched a complete game and only allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts. The win moved Rogers’ record to 8-5 on the year.
Tennessee wasted no time getting on the scoreboard by adding two runs in the first inning.
McKenna Gibson started things off with an RBI single through the left side, and then Ivy Davis followed that up with another RBI single, this time scoring Zaida Puni to make the score 2-0.
The Lady Vols blew things open in the third inning with two home runs — one being a three run blast by Rylie West and the other a solo shot by Ashley Morgan.
The Rebels ended Rogers’ shutout bid in the fourth with a sacrifice groundout by Catelyn Riley that scored Abbey Latham, but the Lady Vols still led 6-1.
Tennessee wasn’t done scoring, either. Lair Beautea homered in the fifth to make the score 7-1, and then the Lady Vols put the game to bed with three more runs in the sixth to end the game early. West recorded an RBI double to right center field, and then Morgan sent a ball over the right field wall for a two run home run that gave Tennessee a 10-1 win.
With the series tied at one apiece, the Lady Vols will look to take the rubber match on Monday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. EST.