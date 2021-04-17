The No. 5 Tennessee baseball team defeated in-state rival No. 2 Vanderbilt on the back of Evan Russell and his three home run, six RBI day. After the 8-4 win, the Vols climb to 29-7 overall and 10-4 in the SEC, while the Commodores fall to 27-6 this season with a 10-4 SEC record.
Rounding the bases
In one of the biggest games of the season for Tennessee, Russell had one of his biggest games.
The senior left fielder finished the game 3-for-3 with three home runs and six RBIs. Russell hit his first homer in the bottom of the fourth, a solo shot to give Tennessee a 2-0 lead. His next came in the bottom of the seventh, another single shot, but this time it would cut Vandy's deficit to just one run.
The biggest moment of the game came at the bottom of the eighth. Vandy allowed three of the first four batters to reach base safely, setting up a bases-loaded situation for Russell with just one away. On the very first pitch of the at-bat, Russell jacked the ball to deep left-center field, helping to put an exclamation mark on the Vols’ 8-4 victory.
“I did have some Cinnamon Toast Crunch this morning,” Russell said. “Other than that, I don’t know what the secret is. I came to the park and I wanted to give my team the best chance at evening this series, so we have a chance to win tomorrow. I had no intentions that this was going to happen, but it’s pretty cool that it did.”
After today’s performance, Russell tied the single-game program record for the second time this year with his three-homer day.
Shutting the Leits out
Jack Leiter, Vandy’s second ace and probable top-3 MLB 2021 draft pick, took the bump for the Commodores in game two. He came into Knoxville with a 0.55 ERA and a perfect 7-0 record. He’s allowed just 13 hits, five runs (three earned), 19 walks and 84 punchouts over 49.0 innings. He also no-hit South Carolina in his first career SEC start.
However, he looked far more human against Tennessee. His line read four hits, three runs, three walks and 10 strikeouts over 6.1 innings of work. Two of those hits were big momentum swings in the way for Tennessee.
“To be honest with you, the biggest challenge that you have mentally against the club we just played is that the two guys you are staring down, what if you don’t beat the first one,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “Now, you are facing a guy, who to this point, has seemed to be unhittable or unbeatable. So to show up with that attitude and then carry it throughout the game, including when we gave up the lead, was quite impressive.”
Leiter gave up back-to-back home runs to Connor Pavolony and Evan Russell to give the Vols a 2-0 lead. The Vols' three runs off of Vandy’s pitcher was the most given up by him in a game all season long.
Heflin Steps Up
On the flip side, Will Heflin responded to the test of facing one of the best teams in the nation, and he did it with flying colors.
The lefty twirled a season-tying 7.0 innings and surrendered four runs (one earned) over five hits and one walk, against four punch outs. Heflin entered this game with a 4.24 ERA and came off an appearance against Florida that saw him last just 3.2 innings after allowing three runs.
“The last time against Alabama, there were just some ebbs and flows to the series so when a team throws that first punch on Friday night, there is a little bit of extra determination from the team that lost to come back on Saturday and even it up,” Heflin said. “It’s a little bit of that and a little bit of being a leader on this team and how it’s like, ‘hey man, you've got to even this us so we can see what it’s all about on Sunday. I think it's just part of my personality, I like to fight.”
This is the second time this season that Heflin has earned the win in a game two start after Tennessee dropped the opener. The last time this happened was against Alabama two series ago, when Heflin allowed just one run, struck out five and went 5.2 innings.
The rubber match will be at 1 p.m. ET at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday.