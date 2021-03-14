The No. 14 Tennessee baseball team completed the sweep of UNC Greensboro Sunday afternoon with a 9-3 win, led by centerfielder Drew Gilbert’s two-homer day.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ win.
Gilbert’s career day
The sophomore outfielder Gilbert continued his strong season with one of the best offensive performances of his short career. Gilbert went 2-3 today with a walk and a hit by pitch. His two hits were important ones, both long home runs.
In the bottom of the third inning, Gilbert sent the first pitch of the at-bat over the right field wall for a solo home run, giving the Vols a 2-1 lead at the time. In the bottom of the eighth, he broke open a two-run game with a grand slam, giving the Vols a 9-3 lead.
“Just going off of my first three at-bats yesterday, I was trying to do way too much,” Gilbert said on his approach at the plate. “And I kind of made a few adjustments, just loosened up, and tried not to do too much in my last two at-bats yesterday. And I think it just kind of translated over to today.”
Gilbert tied his career-high of two home runs in one game, which he set in the second game of the season at Georgia Southern. He also finished with five RBIs, which is also a career-high.
Gilbert added an impressive bat flip on each of his home runs, after taking time to admire them. He has always been a high-energy player with lots of confidence, and his teammates feed off of him.
“I think it’s just kind of natural. It’s just kind of one of those things, high adrenaline situation. It just kind of happens. Hopefully, it gets the team going. And if it keeps the guys going, I’ll keep doing it.”
Tidwell stays sharp
Freshman pitcher Blade Tidwell continued to impress, recording one last quality start before conference play begins next week.
Tidwell went 6.0 strong innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk. He struck six batters and was efficient, needing just 83 pitches to complete his outing.
“I think he’s progressing the way you would want any freshman to,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said on Tidwell. “It’s just on kind of another level, because he’s pretty advanced, as far as an athlete and his stuff.”
Tidwell got into trouble twice, in the third and fifth innings. He allowed one run in each of those frames, but that was all the damage the Spartans did off Tidwell. He allowed just one hit, a leadoff single to begin the game, outside of those two innings, retiring the side in order in every other inning he pitched.
The righthander’s confidence has grown with each appearance he has made this season. Through four starts, Tidwell has worked 20.0 innings to a 1.80 ERA. He’s struck out 21 batters and walked just five. Though his start last week might look better simply on the stat line, Tidwell has more confidence after today’s start than all season.
“I’m getting more and more comfortable each outing,” Tidwell said. “I was more comfortable out there today than I was last weekend, honestly, but the results weren’t the same. Honestly, I think its just experience, and being out there with my teammates, and just seeing how I fit with this team.”
Bats respond
The Tennessee hitters did a nice job of responding when the pitching allowed UNCG to score. The Vols did this feat twice today. When Tidwell allowed a run in the third and fifth innings, Tennessee got it right back, not letting UNC Greensboro make up any ground.
Gilbert hit a solo homer in the third, and Max Ferguson continued his great weekend with an RBI double in the fifth.
The Spartans added a run in the seventh inning, when Zack Budzik stole third and then scored on a Connor Pavolony error. They were within striking range of the Vols, before Gilbert’s grand slam in the eighth put the game out of reach.
“They’ve got that little edge to them,” Vitello said on his team’s ability to respond. “That when you have it, you embrace it, and you wish you could put it in a bottle and share it with everybody. For now, that’s becoming a part of a team image or culture or whatever you want to call it for this team in particular.”
Up next
The Vols (14-3) will host in-state rival ETSU on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET, before heading to Athens this weekend to open SEC play at Georgia.