No. 8 Tennessee defeated South Carolina 85-42 in dominant fashion on Saturday. The reigning SEC tournament champ Vols are looking like they will once again be among the favorites to finish atop the conference with two straight impressive showings.
Tennessee’s offense is finally starting to click while the defense has remained one of the best in the country. Still, the team has yet to hit its peak and looks for continued improvement.
“This team, they work. They deserve where we are right now but I think they are smart enough to know we have got to get better,” Barnes said.
Here are some takeaways from the Vols’ win.
Vols get off to another fast start
On Tuesday against Mississippi State, the Vols jumped out to a 16-0 lead right out of the gates. On Saturday, it was much of the same, they started the game up 15-3 and didn’t look back.
Tennessee is not going to lose many games when they start like they have been.
In the both games, those starts bled throughout the course of the first half. With that, the Vols also finished the first halves above 60% from the field and from range while holding their opponent under 30%.
Olivier Nkamhoua doesn't miss in return to Columbia
Just under a year ago, Olivier Nkamhoua went down with injury in Colonial Life arena, ending his season as the Vols approached the postseason.
In his return to Columbia, he had a masterful performance. He finished with 21 points and went 10-for-10 from the field to go with 10 rebounds. Nkamhoua has yet to miss a shot in 2023, sitting at 15-15 on the year.
“I think what’s going, when he plays well, is really and truly when he gets locked into doing anything other than thinking about scoring,” Barnes said. “And I would not only say that about Olivier, but I would say that about anybody on the team. I know he wants to be a complete player.”
Nkamhoua has been one of the best and most reliable pieces on this Tennessee team and has shown all year what was missing last year after he went down.
“It’s good to come back here and play a full game and mentally get over it, I guess,” Nkamhoua said. “Mentally, It was a good box to check.”
Improvement on the mind
With such a dominant performance, Barnes and his team are still not satisfied with where they are at. Besides, basketball is a tournament spot and is all about hitting your peak at the right time, and tournament season isn’t for another two months.
The offense is progressing to how Barnes wanted it. While he is a defensive-minded head coach, he expressed his desire to speed up the offense early this season to raise the Vols' peak.
In the past two games, the Vols have done an incredible job turning defense into offense and getting into transition, whether that be from rebounds or getting steals.
“Like everybody, you want to try and get some easy baskets,” It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. I just know when you think about our defense creating offense whether we’re talking about rebounding, whatever it may be.”
That being said, Barnes still feels like this team has another level that can be unlocked. This team is finally getting healthy with key guys like Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi missing time. The sky is the limit for this year's Vols if they can continue to improve.
“There’s so many ways we can get better and I think they understand that,” Barnes said. I think they understand we just now are starting to put our team together with everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.