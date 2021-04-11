The No. 6 Tennessee baseball team completed a late comeback to defeat No. 12 Florida 5-4 Saturday night. The Vols trailed early, but rode a five-run sixth inning to victory.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ win.
Sixth-inning rally
Tennessee found itself in a tough spot early. Its pitching had allowed three runs in the fourth, and the offense was struggling. Florida’s starter Franco Aleman had held the Vols to three baserunners through the first five innings, just a walk and a hit by pitch after Liam Spence lead off with a single. Yet everything changed in the sixth inning.
The first four Vols that came to bat in the sixth walked, with Jake Rucker drawing a free pass to give the Vols their first run of the day with the bases loaded and nobody out. The next batter, Drew Gilbert, grounded into a double play, but drove in a run, nonetheless. The clutch, two-out hitting Tennessee had yesterday continued, as Jordan Beck, Luc Lipcius and Connor Pavolony all had RBI hits with two away, and Tennessee took a 5-3 lead.
“We’re going to win. Period. Any way we have to, any way we’ve got to get it done, we’re going to get it done,” Pavolony said. “It’s just wanting to pass the torch, knowing the guy behind you is going to get it done. Not one guy has to do it, and we just trust each other more than anything.”
Tennessee left just five men on base tonight and six yesterday, for a two-game total of 11, right in line with league average. This is a far cry below the 21 runners they left on base in the first two games of last weekend’s Alabama series. And the Vols will need to be just as good in this area tomorrow to take the series finale.
Bullpen picks up Heflin
Will Heflin had one of his best starts of the season last weekend, providing relief to an overused bullpen by holding Alabama to one run in 5.2. Heflin could not repeat his success tonight, as he didn’t make it out of the fourth inning.
Heflin worked three scoreless frames to start his night, allowing just two baserunners in that span. After recording the first out in the fourth, Sterlin Thompson took him deep for the Gators’ fourth solo home run of the series. Heflin then loaded the bases on two hits and a walk. After striking out Colby Halter, he allowed a two-run single to the nine-hole hitter, Jordan Carrion, and his night was done, as the Gators had a 3-0 lead.
Fortunately for Heflin, the bullpen was stellar and allowed the offense to comeback. Mark McLaughlin finished the fourth for Heflin, and tossed two scoreless frames after that.
Kirby Connell, who has stepped into the closing role in place of a struggling Redmond Walsh, worked three innings for the nine-out save. It got a little dicey for Connell in the ninth, as the Gators rallied for a run, but his fifth strikeout of the evening secured the 5-4 win. Connell credited his teammates for the confidence he had in his biggest appearance of the season.
“I couldn’t do it without my team,” Connell said. “You know, my team is pushing me every day to go out here and grind. Definitely having my team behind me, and definitely pitching in front of the home crowd helped.”
Milestone series win
The Vols’ win over Florida was impressive for a couple of reasons. Not only did they comeback thanks to some clutch hitting, but they secured their fourth consecutive SEC series win, marking the first time the Vols have won their first four conference series since 1970.
Tennessee leads the country in wins with 27 to just five losses. The Vols are also 9-2 in SEC play, and since Vanderbilt dropped its series to Georgia, the Vols are in sole possession of first place in the SEC East. The Vols haven’t finished atop the SEC East since 1997, and though they still have about half the season to go, they are sitting in a very nice spot.
Tennessee knows it has plenty of work to do over the remaining two months. Next weekend will bring a matchup with the current No. 1 Vanderbilt, who will be no doubt eager to redeem itself after dropping a series.
But right now, the most important game to the Vols is tomorrow’s. They will send the freshman righthander Blade Tidwell (4-1, 2.58) to the mound, looking to sweep the series. Florida will counter with Hunter Barco (4-2, 5.30), with the first pitch set for 1 p.m. ET.
“We’re still looking for our best baseball. We are in an absolute gauntlet of a conference, right in the thick of it,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “The best thing to do is look ahead to what the next thing is, and that happens to be a Sunday game against Florida and a guy who is going to be a millionaire when he’s done pitching there.”