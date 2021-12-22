No. 19 Tennessee defeated No. 6 Arizona 77-73 Wednesday night, handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season and picking up a signature win before conference play begins next week.
“Everybody came in the game and had something to do with it,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “I think it was something we needed. It was really a hard-fought game both ways.”
The Vols’ win did not come easy, nor did it come pretty, but Tennessee did exactly what they needed to do to best Arizona.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s win.
Fulkerson shows his age
John Fulkerson, the super-senior from Kingsport, Tennessee, had a game that coaches dream of Wednesday night.
“It was great to see Fulky do that,” guard Justin Powell said. “He was out there 30 minutes before everyone today and he was there last night doing stuff. A guy like that, he’s relentless. He knew he was playing well so he just kept going at his defender.”
Fulkerson had 24 points on 62% with five boards, but the stat sheet only tells half of the tale.
Fulkerson was directing traffic on offense, showing his younger players where to go and when to move the ball. On defense, he was a problem for Arizona’s big men, Christian Koloko and Azuolas Tubelis, who couldn’t get a clean shot up against Fulkerson.
Fulkerson has played big games before. Gonzaga in 2018, Kentucky multiple times, the list goes on. In games like these, teams need a veteran to step up and take charge. Fulkerson did that Wednesday night.
“I would love to see that Fulky every day,” Fulkerson said. “That’s just how the game goes. You try to bring it every day, every practice, every game. I think that’s the standard that my coaches have for me, and you just have to play to those standards every day.”
Game of runs
Wednesday night’s game was back and forth the entire evening. Although Tennessee led all the way, there were moments where it seemed like the Vols were out of it, but would quickly go on a run of their own to regain a big lead.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Powell said. “A team is going to get up and a team is going to get down. At the end of the day, you just have to figure out what works for your team and for us its letting those older guys lead and it paid off.”
Tennessee came out hot, jumping out to a 14-2 lead in the first five minutes. The big lead didn’t last long, as Arizona made its way back into the game before halftime.
“We knew they were going to come out with a lot of energy,” Josiah-Jordan James said. “We knew TBA was going to be rocking. We just fed off of our fans’ energy. We were locked in offensively and defensively.”
The two teams went back and forth like this for the entire 40 minutes and the game ultimately came down to who finished on a run – Tennessee was that team Wednesday night.
“We knew they would make a push back,” Barnes said. “We felt like it would be a game of momentum that would go back and forth. In the end we were able to make enough plays to get the win.”
Mathurin’s big night not enough
Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin had a career night finishing with 28 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Mathurin had half of the team’s first half points, but unfortunately for the Wildcats the rest of his team didn’t match his performance.
Tennessee had seen the film and was prepared for the elite guard, and though he managed to put up big numbers, the Vols mitigated the damage and focused on slowing down the rest of the Wildcats’ arsenal.
“I knew that I would have a big matchup with Mathurin,” James said. “So I knew defensively we would have to be locked in.”