The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team defeated UNCG, 66-40 at Thompson-Boling Arena after Jackson State was unable to make the trip to Knoxville due to COVID-19 contact tracing. The Lady Vols are now 5-1 on the season, while the Spartans fall to 1-7 on the year.
"I'm glad that we got to play another basketball game today, before this Christmas break,” coach Kellie Harper said. “I appreciate (UNC) Greensboro for coming over here and playing us on a quick turnaround. I think it's what we needed. We needed to be able to go into this break having spread those minutes out a little bit. In this game, we were able to do that. I thought everybody that was on the court contributed. I thought we did some good things. I didn't ask them to, but they played zone. We hadn't seen a lot of zone. That's probably good for us going into league play, to get some of that game experience. I'm really happy for our team and happy with where we're at right now going into the break. Hopefully, we'll come out of it and be ready for some more basketball."
Minute-Women
Tennessee saw 11 of its players enter today’s game. All of them saw at least 13 minutes and they all also contributed at least 2 points. Destiny Salary and Jessie Rennie took the bulk of the time as they each played 22 minutes.
Kasiyahna Kushkituah played 20 minutes and gave the Lady Vols her best performance of the season. The senior center scored a season-high 13 points, grabbed four rebounds and recorded two assists.
"I was feeling good, just knowing that once again I was the tallest and biggest person out there,” Kushkituah said. “I just thought to be that exactly, and just a big presence on offense whether it is post-ups or scoring strong and knowing that no one out there can deflect it with me being me. So, it was just being that big presence on the block for the team, whether it is rebounding, me getting a double team and kicking it back out to them, or just me posting up to them and scoring."
Assisting one another
Not only did the Lady Vols share minutes with one another, but they were also able to share the ball. Tennessee finished with 23 assists, the third time this season the team has finished with 20 or more assists.
Jordan Horston finished with five assists, this being the third time in four games that the sophomore has reached that number. Rennie also finished with five assists, while Destiny was next with four.
"It's important for us,” Tamari Key said. “[Horston] is a pass-first point guard I feel like, and she is always looking for us inside, and we love that she likes to share the ball. She hustles on defense, and she gets steals, so I love playing with her."
Tennessee not only passed the ball well, but they also were able to protect it. The Lady Vols turned the ball over just 10 times, six of them were steals and they only gave up two points off of their mistakes.
Daunting defense
The Lady Vols rode their defensive performance against No. 15 Indiana into their match against the Spartans.
UNCG shot just 27.8% from the field and 26.7% from three. They also only got four free throw attempts. The Spartans were led by Tori Powell, who had a game-high 16 points, and their second-best scorers in today’s game were Lily Izundu and Excellanxt Greer who each had six.
They started off slow at the beginning of the game as they went two-of-13 from the field. In the second quarter, they found more success and went six-of-13 from the field, but in the second half, UNCG shot just 25%.
Up Next
Tennessee will face Lipscomb to Knoxville on Dec. 28 for a 7 p.m. ET contest.