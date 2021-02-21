After winning a thrilling match against No. 2/3 South Carolina on Thursday, Tennessee lost a heartbreaker to Georgia on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. The No. 21/21 Lady Vols are now 13-6 on the year and 7-4 in the SEC, while the No. 22/23 Bulldogs improve to 17-4 overall and 9-4 in the conference.
Offense MIA
Both Tennessee and Georgia struggled almost all game trying to knock down shots, despite both teams each having a player scoring 20+ points. Tennessee’s Rennia Davis dropped 22 points, a team-high, and Gabby Connally recorded a game-high 24 points for the Bulldogs.
However, everyone else struggled mightily from the field. Rae Burrell scored 10 points, but on 17 shots. Tamari Key was up next for Tennessee with nine points, but five of those points came from the free-throw line, she went 2-6 from the floor. The Lady Vols’ other two starters, Kasiyahna Kushkituah and Jordan Walker combined to go 4-15 from the field and scored just eight points in all.
“Georgia is a very defensive-minded team,” Davis said. “I feel like they do affect people and throughout this league, I feel like they affected some of the better teams. I just don’t feel like we were playing our game. I think it was a combination of both, I think we were forcing a lot of shots and not hitting our open people. We were just all out of rhythm.”
Georgia wasn’t much different. Que Morrison scored 11, but needed 11 shots to do so. Its next highest scorer was Jenna Staiti, who tallied six points on 13 shots. Maya Caldwell and Jordan Isaacs round out the starting unit with six points between them on eight shots.
Tennessee would finish the game with a 28.8% stroke from the field and 15.4% from behind the arc, while Georgia tallied a 33.3% shooting percentage and a 30% shot from deep.
Cleaning the Glass
For the 18th time this season, Tennessee has outrebounded their opponent. Today, the Lady Vols grabbed 51 boards compared to Georgia’s 47. Tennessee is averaging 12.7 more rebounds per game than their opponent.
Kushkituah made her presence known in the paint as she tallied a game-high 13 rebounds against the Bulldogs. Kushkituah’s block mate, Key, helped out by grabbing eight boards of her own.
Tennessee’s work on the glass led to them outperforming Georgia in multiple stats. The Lady Vols out-scored the Bulldogs in the paint, 26-20, and had more second-chance points, 13-6.
Davis Down the Stretch
The Lady Vols looked to Davis for the final two plays of the game, to dish up an assist on the first of the two plays, and then gave it to her for the game-winner. Neither went Tennessee’s way.
“I’ll have to go back and watch it,” Tennessee beach coach Kellie Harper said. “I felt like Rennia had an opportunity on the first of the two to go up and shoot a jumper. I thought she was open and maybe took it a dribble too far and ended up making the pass, but we’ll have to go back and watch it. Then the last one, I don’t know if our spacing was great on that play. Obviously, I was out of timeouts, so I couldn’t draw anything up and get us exactly where I wanted us, but I think we executed the play ok, I just don’t think our spacing was right.”
Despite the tough finish, Davis scored eight of Tennessee’s 16 points in the final frame. That quarter gave Davis her third consecutive 20+ scoring game. She tallied 25 against Texas A&M and 24 against South Carolina. Throughout the season, she has accomplished this feat six times.
Davis ranks seventh all-time with 20 point performances and is one away from tying Meighan Simmons for sixth on the list.
Up next
Next for Tennessee is a trip to Missouri to face off against the Tigers on Thursday at 8 p.m. in Columbia.