The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team defeated the Kentucky Wildcats, 70-53 on Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. The No. 25 Lady Vols are now 10-3 on the season and 4-1 in the SEC after the win, while the No. 12 Wildcats fall to 11-4 overall and 4-3 in the SEC.
Making History
Rennia Davis made history during Sunday’s matchup as she finished with a career-high 20 rebounds. Her total now ties her for fifth all-time in Lady Vols history for rebounds in a single game. Davis also tallied the most boards for Tennessee players since Glory Johnson grabbed 21 on March 19, 2012, and the most by a Lady Vol at Thompson-Boling Arena since Daedra Charles collected 22 on March 16, 1991.
"That's what my team needed me to do today,” Davis said. “We really emphasized not letting Kentucky get second-chance points, so I really tried to crash the defensive boards. Plus, someone from home challenged me to get 15, so I had to get a little more than that.”
Davis didn’t just put in work on the glass. The senior leader dropped 15 points to help log her 35th career double-double, tying Mary Ostrowski for fifth all-time in Lady Vol program history. Davis is just one away from catching Glory Johnson, who is sitting in fourth place.
The Key to Success
Tamari Key has been on a tear over her last five games. During that span, she has averaged 14.0 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, and 2.2 blocks per game.
"Tamari has been playing so well and right now, what she needs is opportunities,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “We're continuing to find ways to get her the basketball. She scores around the basket. She's playing with so much confidence right now. I'll give you an example - she caught the ball in the second half and was about to go score. She saw a double team and very calmly and casually kicked the ball out to Rennia Davis for a wide-open three."
"Right now, the game is coming to her pretty easily," Harper said. "She's seeing the floor. She knows what she can do. I think defensively, she's been locked in as well. Her teammates are playing with great confidence in her. We've got to continue to get her the basketball.”
Her performance against Kentucky has been the most impressive showing during the past five games. Today, the sophomore scored a career-high 19 points on 8-10 shooting, grabbed four rebounds, and blocked two shots.
Dominating Defense
The Lady Vols swarmed one of the best shooting teams in the nation. Kentucky has averaged 76.1 points per game this season and has shot 44.7% from the field and 33.6% from three. Today was a much different story.
Tennessee held Kentucky to a 28.6% stroke from the field and just 29.2% from deep. Their best quarter came at the end as they shot 35.3% from the field and 37.5% from three to score 22 points. In the other quarters, they did not shoot above 30%.
The Lady Vols dominated in the rebounding department as well. The Wildcats averaged 37.5 rebounds per game; today they grabbed just 25 boards, which led to a poultry 11 points off of second-chance buckets, and 18 points in the paint.
"We work hard on rebounding,” Key said. “I think we are number two in the conference with offensive boards. That is something we take pride in. We just want to continue in every single game to get as many offensive boards as we can and to make sure we are out-rebounding opponents every game.”
Up Next
Tennessee will welcome Ole Miss on Thursday at 7 p.m. for their third straight home game.