The No. 6 Tennessee baseball team defeated No. 12 Florida after a dominant start from Chad Dallas and late-inning heroics by Evan Russell during a top-15 matchup at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols improve to 26-5 on the year and 8-2 in the SEC, while the Gators drop to 20-10 overall and 5-5 in the conference.
“I think we handled a really sloppy seventh inning well, or as well as we could have, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “We wiggled out of it if you want to call it that. I think determination is a great word to describe the group's mentality and where it’s at right now and the vibe that they kind of put off.”
A Sloppy Seventh Inning…
Tennessee took a 4-2 lead with them into the seventh inning with Dallas on the mound, but it didn’t stay like that for long as Florida mounted a big rally.
Jud Fabian led off the inning with a moon shot to deep right field. Jordan Butler was up next and smacked a ball to Ferguson, who was at second base, and he bobbled the ball in the outfield grass. Dallas surrendered a single to Kris Armstrong to put runners at first and second with no outs. Colby Halter hit a single to the left side of the field to tie the game at four-all. Dallas was able to settle in after giving up the tie as he struck out Jordan Carrion on five pitches.
During Jacob Young’s plate appearance, Tennessee tried to catch Florida sleeping on the base paths with a throw down to third base. Armstrong and Halter were caught in a rundown but Tennessee wasn’t able to execute the play correctly, resulting in the runners staying at first and second. Fortune would favor the Vols as Young hit a line drive to second base, resulting in a double play.
...Turns into Late Game Heroics
Tennessee wouldn’t go down easy, as its late-game clutch hitting from all-season would continue.
Lead-off man Liam Spence kicked the bottom of the seventh off with a double. Max Ferguson turned a sac-bunt into an infield single to put runners at the corners with nobody gone. Jake Rucker hit a ball deep enough to centerfield to bring Spence home, giving the Vols a 5-4 lead.
The final run of the game came an inning later with Tennessee left fielder Evan Russell at the plate. Russell blasted an 0-2 pitch over the outfield pavilion to push the Vols’ lead to two runs. Russell’s eighth inning blast gives him six on the year, tying him for the team lead.
“Of course there are times when the confidence wavers a little bit, that’s human nature,” Russell said. “I enjoy the big moments. I’m not going to end the year and go, that was a cool homer in a midweek game, no offense to the midweek teams, but these are the moments that I enjoy, these are the moments that I’m going to look back on.”
Stellar Start
Dallas entered this weekend after coming off a rather disappointing start against Alabama. In that start, his line read 3.2 innings pitched with five hits and three runs to his name. Today was much different. He tied his career-high in innings (7.0) and strikeouts (11), while scattering seven hits and four runs (three earned). Three of those hits were solo shots.
“It felt really good,” Dallas said. “Last week, didn’t go as planned and in this game of baseball, not everything will go your way, so you have to accept that and have a short-term memory and move on. Tonight was a chance to prove who I am and for coach to have that faith in me to grind that inning out, it was big for me and it gave me more confidence.”
The Vols’ ace leads his team in innings pitched (40.2), strikeouts (60) and home runs allowed (7). Dallas did enough to earn the win, giving him a 5-0 record this season, which places him in the Top 10 in wins across the nation.
Game two is slated for tomorrow, with first pitch being at 7 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.