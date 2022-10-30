Tennessee absolutely dismantled Kentucky in all facets of the game en route to a 44-6 win. Heading into this game, there were questions of whether or not the Vols would get caught up in next week’s matchup with No. 1 Georgia.
That was not the case. The Vols approached this game like any other and were dominant from start to finish, and their performance on Saturday sets up a potential No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup in Athens.
“It starts with coach Heupel preaching that next game mentality, we preach that—every team meeting, every practice,” wide receiver Jalin Hyatt said. “We treat it like every game is a big game. Every opportunity that presents itself, we have to take advantage of it.”
Here are the takeaways from Tennessee’s huge SEC win.
Time of Possession is a non-factor
Unlike the old fable says—no, slow and steady does not win the race. Kentucky dominated in terms of time of possession with 35:11 compared to Tennessee’s 24:49. However, the Vols tempo offense simply overpowered the Wildcats.
Tennessee under Josh Heupel has made time of possession a non-factor week in and week out.
The big story coming in was what gives in? Tennessee’s fast pace, or Kentucky’s slow pace? The answer is clear; the Wildcats simply had no answer for the Vols.
Jalin Hyatt continues to be in good relations with the end zone
Hyatt continues to find the end zone again and again. It seems that no team in college football can find a way to cover him. Hyatt had two first-half touchdowns, both of which there was no defender in sight.
“It’s definitely the game plan,” Hyatt said. “We’re coming in each week and seeing what they do on defense and their tendencies, and having Ced (Tillman) out there was a big presence.”
He finished the game with 5 receptions for 138 yards and two scores while currently leading the country with 14 touchdowns. No matter who he has been matched up against, teams just cannot find an answer for him.
He consistently finds himself in space with no defenders in sight. You would think that teams would stop leaving him wide open considering his production this season, right?
Wrong.
His receptions generally came 10 yards away from the nearest defender. The way that Heupel is able to get his receivers open is special.
Defensive dominance
The defense came out with its best and most complete performance of the year. Outside of some tackling issues in the first half, things were near perfect for a unit that has struggled throughout the course of this season.
The stat that says it all is Kentucky quarterback Will Levis being held under 100 yards.
“We were matching things out better and playing tight coverage,” Heupel said. “We were able to get to the quarterback, too and make him uncomfortable. You put all of those things together and we get off the field.”
As a unit, the defense piled up four sacks, three interceptions and added four more tackles for loss.
Doneiko Slaughter was lights out in his coverage. Though he has mainly played safety this year, he lined up at cornerback against Kentucky. He had a big hit and deflected a pass in the red zone early in the second quarter, which fell into the hands of Juwan Mitchell.
In the third quarter, he had an interception of his own—an acrobatic one at that.
This game is a building block for this unit, and next week’s matchup with the Bulldogs will be very favorable for the Vols if they can match their performance.
Other Notes
Cedric Tillman was back in the lineup, catching four passes for 22 yards. His performance didn’t scream “I’m back,” but showed some promise moving forward.
Hendon Hooker played very well yet again. He did have a few misthrows, but finished 19-of-25 for 245 yards and three touchdowns while adding a score on the ground.
The tandem in the backfield was terrific, Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright combined for 151 yards rushing and two total scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.