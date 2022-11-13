No. 11 Tennessee fell to Colorado 78-66 in a game that shocked everyone watching. The Buffaloes were fresh off getting upset by Grambling, and they certainly had much to prove on Sunday.
“First of all, let’s really give Colorado a lot of credit,” Barnes said. “ They lost a tough game at Grambling the other night—a tough situation to be in early in the year on the road. I thought they played terrific, and we had no answer for them defensively.”
It was a lackluster day from the Vols on both sides of the ball, and they will look to use this game as a learning experience moving forward. Here are some takeaways from the loss.
The Vols still have some growing to do
Perhaps preseason games over Michigan State and Gonzaga were not a good indication of where this Tennessee team was at. Maybe it’s more of an indication of things to come. The Vols defeated No. 2 Gonzaga in Frisco, Texas 99-80. The scrimmage versus MSU was closed, but the Spartans’ head coach Tom Izzo spoke very highly of how Tennessee played.
There’s a slight problem. The regular season is much different than preseason. You see, not much is on the line in the preseason, so there isn’t as much pressure and the players can play freely. Now, each game the Vols play will come with expectations—expectations to go out and win while living up to preseason hype.
That’s not what happened in Bridgestone Arena. The Vols shot 25% from the field and 27% from three. They were out rebounded 47-38 and were simply outplayed by a Colorado team hungry for a win.
The preseason hype does not take away from the fact that Tennessee had quite the roster turnover and Rick Barnes is trying to incorporate a new offense different from his usual. This game will not define Tennessee’s 2022-23 campaign. It’s a long season, and it's just the beginning.
The Vols are missing a true point guard
With Kennedy Chandler’s departure, there is a definite need for a facilitating guard in the Vols roster. That’s not to say that Zakai Zeigler cannot grow into that role or that Tennessee will not be able to adjust around not having that type of player. Barnes will just have to find a way to get the most out of the players that he has right now.
“We've got good guards,” Barnes said. “They've gotta make the game easier for everybody, including themselves. They can do that by playing together, and believing in what we're doing and not thinking 'I gotta score.'”
The Vols half-court offense was bad—plain and simple. There was no one able to reset the offense and most possessions ended with forced shots. Spacing was bad and so was ball movement. The Vols needed a guy that was willing to regroup and slow things down when shots weren't falling, and that presence just wasn’t there.
The Vols will be just fine
It is easy to lose hope after a loss to an inferior team on paper. However, the thing about college basketball is that madness doesn’t only happen in March. Anything can happen on any given night.
None of the mistakes against Colorado give any reason to think that they will be a problem moving forward. It is pretty safe to say that this will be the Vols worst shooting night of the year. They had converted just five field goals at the conclusion of the first half and the second half wasn’t much better.
It was an uncharacteristic night for the Vols all around, and the problems are correctable. Even with such a horrid night, the Vols still had a chance to win late.
“I feel like since we got big wins in the preseason against two pretty good teams, we were thinking that we could just go out there and get it done,” senior guard Josiah Jordan-James said. “This is a good lesson for us. It’s a long basketball season and I’m just excited to see how this team will respond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.