No. 10 Tennessee destroyed its in-state rival Vanderbilt 56-0 behind a stellar running performance on the road. It was the first shutout of the season for the Vols — a huge response to last week’s poor defensive performance where they allowed 63 points to South Carolina.
“Love the way that our kids responded and finished the regular season,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve won 10. It’s something that we talked about this week. It was important to go finish the right way, and our guys did that.”
With the win, the Vols have seemingly secured an appearance in a New Year’s Six bowl. Here are some takeaways from Tennessee's final regular season game.
First 10 win regular season since 2003
Despite the Vols failing to earn a playoff appearance this season, it doesn’t take away from the fact that this season has been a historic one for the Vols. For the first time since 2003, Tennessee finished the regular season with 10 wins.
The quick turnaround that Heupel has been able to achieve has been impressive to say the least after the program’s lengthy span as one of the laughing stocks of college football.
“I know there’s been a lot of talk outside of our program, just from different people, about what the culture is inside of our locker room,” Heupel said. “When I got here two years ago, nobody thought we’d win 10 by this point. But there were 30-plus kids that left this program. This group chose to stay, and they bought into me. They bought into our staff.”
The Vols now look to build upon this newfound success. If they continue this upward trajectory, this won’t be looked at as the season that could’ve been, but the season that was the start of something great.
Big Orange takeover
FIrst Bank Stadium was absolutely taken over by Tennessee orange. Rocky Top could be heard loud and clear all night, making it as close to a home game as possible on the road.
It has not been uncommon for Vols fans to show out in Nashville, but it still made a significant impact in the game.
“I do want to start out just by thanking our fans,” Heupel said. “They were fantastic tonight — showed out in droves. (On) a night where it was not the prettiest of weather, they stayed. We feel them and appreciate them, man.
“They’ve been on this journey with us together this season, but really over the last two years, and appreciate their support. Our players, it means a lot to them.”
Monster run game
Milton wasn’t perfect, but he didn’t need to be. He displayed his cannon of an arm all night. Though he still lacked some control and touch, some of that can be attributed to the weather. He was able to limit the turnovers as the run game took over.
The Vols finished the day with 362 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground. The offensive line had a great performance, allowing the backs to get in the second level and pick up big gains on the ground.
“The weather was tough tonight, and I thought our offensive line took over the football game in the second half, as far as what we were doing offensively.
Jaylin Wright was the star of the day despite having just five carries. With those five touches, he picked up 160 yards and two touchdowns — one for 83 yards and the other for 50. Dylan Sampson had an 80-yard touchdown of his own, leading to his first 100-yard performance of his young career.
Our running backs stepped through something, typically in the first or second level right there, or third level, early and did a great job of extending the play. Thought we blocked cleaner up front in the second half, and it created those big plays.”
Jabari Small was no slouch, either, picking up 79 yards and two scores. The run-game has been a complement to the passing game all season, but the Vols’ backs took over against the Commodores.
The trio of Small, Sampson and Wright will only get better with each of them having at least one year of eligibility left.
