The No. 14 Tennessee baseball team defeated UNC Greensboro 14-9 Saturday night. The Vols’ offense overcame multiple deficits and was able to stay in the game thanks to some timely pitching.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s win.
Sixth inning explosion
The Vols (13-3) found themselves down early, after starter Will Heflin and reliver Elijah Pleasants were hit for seven runs in three innings. Tennessee slowly worked its way back into the game, but did most of its damage in the sixth inning.
Down 7-5 entering the frame, the first batter Evan Russell singled and Max Ferguson drove him in with a triple. The next batter, Jackson Greer, drove in Ferguson on a groundout, and the Vols had tied the game with just one out in the inning.
Three consecutive walks loaded the bases, before Drew Gilbert put the Vols ahead with an RBI single. The next batter, Jordan Beck, walked with the bases loaded to force in a run, and then Luc Lipcius capped off the rally with two-run single, giving the Vols an 11-7 lead.
“It really helps the mindset, because you know the game’s never over,” designated hitter Pete Derkay said on the comeback. “Like I said earlier, it’s all about putting up some zeros from the pitchers, and feeding off that energy. And us on the offensive side, it’s just more of, getting it to the next guy. And knowing that even if I wasn’t to get it done, the next guy behind me is going to. So just having that confidence and everything, really gets us going.”
McLaughlin carries the load
Down 7-3 in the fourth inning, Tennessee went to sophomore righthander Mark McLaughlin out of the bullpen for the first time this season. He worked 5.0 terrific innings and limited the Spartan’s scoring, which allowed the Vols to claw their way back.
Mclaughlin retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced, allowing just one walk over that span. He surrendered his first hit in the eighth inning, a two-out single to Zack Budzik, but forced a groundout to end the frame.
McLaughlin did get into some trouble in the ninth, as he just ran out of gas. He allowed a single, a double and a walk to load the bases with no outs, before Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello took him out. Kirby Connell allowed two of McLaughlin’s runs to score, tainting his line slightly, but his clutch outing out of the pen was exactly what the Vols needed.
“I think they fed off McLaughlin’s effort on the mound,” Vitello said. “He just transitioned everyone’s minds to ‘Wait a minute. We can shut the door here, and stop them from scoring. And while we keep scoring, we’ll eventually take the lead.’”
Spartans’ bats finally show up
UNC Greensboro (10-4) had brought a high-powered offense into Knoxville for this weekend series, fresh off a 23-0 rout of North Carolina A&T. The Spartans were averaging 8.8 runs per game and had five players with an OPS higher than .800.
UNCG’s offense was shut down last night by Chad Dallas, but tonight showed just how potent it can be, as several of its biggest sluggers led the way.
First baseman Josh Madole was 2-3 with three RBIs. His biggest hit of the day was a two-run home run off Will Heflin in the second inning. The junior Madole is batting a team-high .356 with a .975 OPS though all 14 of the Spartan’s games.
Second baseman Hogan Windish was productive at the plate as well. He finished 1-3 on the night, with his lone hit a two-run shot that knocked Heflin out of the game. Windish added another RBI in the ninth inning, on a sacrifice foul out. He is second on UNCG in both OPS (1.009) and RBIs (17).
Up next
The Vols aim for the series sweep tomorrow afternoon, as they send freshman Blade Tidwell to the mound. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network +.