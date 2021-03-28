The No. 12 Tennessee baseball team completed the sweep over No. 22 LSU Sunday afternoon, with a 3-2 walk-off win in the eighth inning of a seven inning game. Luc Lipcius played hero for the Vols (21-4, 5-1 SEC) in the series finale, notching the walk-off hit to give the Vols first their second walk-off of the day.
Here are three takeaways.
Lipcius walks it off
Luc Lipcius had not been playing up to his normal standard entering the weekend, a career .259 hitter with a .843 OPS, he was at just .208 and .756, respectively.
He made better contact this weekend, driving several hard hit ball, but had little to show for it. Lipcius went just 1-8 through the first two games, and was 0-3 in his first three at-bats in the finale.
Lipcius got the chance to save his weekend, lining a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Vols a 3-2 win, that completed the sweep over the Tigers. The single was just Lipcius’ 16th hit and 12th RBI of the season, but perhaps his most important ones.
“I could’ve told you that Luc Lipcius was going to be a big part in that game, based off the previous at-bats,” leftfielder Evan Russell said. “Even yesterday, he didn’t have anything to show for it, but he had some great at-bats, and he was on pitches. They just weren’t quite falling for him. I’m really excited to see Luc breakout of this.”
The redshirt junior is part of the heart and soul of this team, flexing good power and coming off a great shortened 2020 season. As the Vols prepare for the meat of SEC play, getting Lipcius back into his old form will be of upmost importance.
“(Lipcius) is a great leader, great locker room guy,” centerfielder Drew Gilbert said. “We know it’s just a matter of time until he gets it going.”
Pitching holds off Tigers
Tennessee’s pitching did an excellent job in the series finale to quiet the Tiger bats, holding them to two runs on nine hits, after an eight-run, 17-hit explosion in game two.
Leading the way was the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week Blade Tidwell, who made his first SEC start at home. He was not as dominant today as he was last week, allowing eight hits, a walk and two earned runs, but kept Tennessee competitive for 5.2 innings.
“Yeah, that guy. He's alright, huh? Just another good outing for him,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said on Tidwell. “His evolution as a pitcher is going on right in front of us . . . The key for him, and the enjoyment for me, is just that evolution that’s going on, and I think he’s right in the thick of it right now.”
Tidwell ran out of gas late in the sixth inning. The Tigers got a leadoff double, a walk and a single in the inning, tying the game at two and inflating Tidwell’s pitch count well over 100.
Sean Hunley relieved Tidwell and struck out the first man to end the threat. He worked two more innings and only allowed on base runner to earn the win.
Gaining momentum
Every win in the SEC is going to be important, especially for a team like Tennessee that has aspirations to compete with the best programs in the conference. The Vols can always hang their hats on an SEC weekend sweep, but it was the manner in which they won each game that Vitello was especially proud of.
“Momentum is a real thing in sports,” Tennessee Wins like today can give our guys momentum literally throughout the entire year, because it’s a top program, there’s top talent. And there’s a shortstop whose making plays that big leaguers may not make in certain situations. It does mean a little bit more, and it does give you confidence.”
The Vols battled hard all weekend, grinding out at-bats and pressuring three very good LSU starters. On the pitching side of things, the Vols fought hard to shut down one of the conference’s better offenses, with quality starts from Dallas and Tidwell and timely work out of the bullpen from Hunley. Altogether, Tennessee’s work paid off to complete its first sweep over LSU since 2008.
“I’m assuming all of you guys have heard this one, ‘If it’s easy, it’s not worth having,’” Gilbert said on the win. “They’re young, they’re a great ball club. They’ve been a great program for a while . . . There was never an inning where you could relax. It was tough, but it feels good to get those types of wins.”
Up next
The Vols will conclude their five-game homestand on Tuesday, when they host Western Carolina (13-4, 2-0 SOCON) at 6:30 p.m. ET.